The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Leicester City

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 12-7-3; Leicester City 6-12-3

What to Know

Leicester City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Tottenham Hotspur. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester hasn't won a contest against Tottenham since Dec. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Foxes were not quite Nottingham Forest's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. Leicester came up short against Nottingham Forest, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, Tottenham came up short against Arsenal three weeks ago, falling 2-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won nine out of their last 13 games against Leicester City.