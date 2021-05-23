Leicester City's Champions League qualification hopes are on the line when they host Tottenham on Sunday on the Premier League's final matchday of the season. The Foxes find themselves is fifth place with 66 points, level with four-place Liverpool, but trailing by four in goal differential. Leicester need to earn more points than the Reds on the day to qualify for UCL, or both can win but Spurs would need an unbelievable blowout result.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 23

: Sunday, May 23 Time : 11 a.m. ET

: 11 a.m. ET Location : King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England

: King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Leicester -103; Draw +295; +245 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leicester: At worst, they'll be in Europa League. But in order to reach their goal of UCL, they need to improve on their recent form, dropping two of three in the league. They've created the chances they've needed, but the attack has been far from prolific. They've scored multiple goals in just two of their last five games in all competition and even lost of them, 4-2 to Newcastle on May 7. With Tottenham needing points as well, this should be an open match where Jamie Vardy could find his scoring touch. The star striker has two goals in his last 20 Premier League games and zero in his last five. He'll be needed if they are to have a fighting chance at UCL at the end of the day.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Tottenham: This could be Harry Kane's farewell with the star striker set to move in the summer. His last goal would be to get his current club into Europe, though the most likely option looks like the newly formed Europa Conference League. A victory will ensure European qualification, with there being a chance of the team getting into Europa League if West Ham stumble on Sunday.

Prediction

The Foxes can't get it done in what is set to be Kane's farewell, dropping points and missing out on UCL. Pick: Tottenham 1, Leicester 1