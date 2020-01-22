Leicester City vs. West Ham United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Leicester City vs. West Ham United soccer game
Who's Playing
West Ham United @ Leicester City
Current Records: West Ham United 6-11-5; Leicester City 14-6-3
What to Know
Leicester City took care of business against West Ham United on the road, and will be looking to do the same thing back at King Power Stadium. Leicester will take on West Ham at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. The Foxes have a defense that allows only one goal per game, so West Ham's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Leicester fell a goal short of Burnley on Sunday, losing 2-1.
Speaking of close games: West Ham and Everton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Leicester got away with a 2-1 win the last time the two teams met in December. Will they repeat their success, or do the Irons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. West Ham United
- When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City have won three out of their last seven games against West Ham United.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Apr 20, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. West Ham United 2
- Oct 27, 2018 - West Ham United 1 vs. Leicester City 1
- May 05, 2018 - West Ham United 2 vs. Leicester City 0
- Nov 24, 2017 - Leicester City 1 vs. West Ham United 1
- Mar 18, 2017 - Leicester City 3 vs. West Ham United 2
- Dec 31, 2016 - Leicester City 1 vs. West Ham United 0
