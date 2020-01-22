Leicester City vs. West Ham United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Leicester City

Current Records: West Ham United 6-11-5; Leicester City 14-6-3

What to Know

Leicester City took care of business against West Ham United on the road, and will be looking to do the same thing back at King Power Stadium. Leicester will take on West Ham at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. The Foxes have a defense that allows only one goal per game, so West Ham's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Leicester fell a goal short of Burnley on Sunday, losing 2-1.

Speaking of close games: West Ham and Everton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Leicester got away with a 2-1 win the last time the two teams met in December. Will they repeat their success, or do the Irons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. West Ham United

Leicester City vs. West Ham United When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Leicester City have won three out of their last seven games against West Ham United.