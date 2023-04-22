The Premier League is back in action on Saturday
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ Leicester City
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 9-7-15, Leicester City 7-4-20
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
Wolverhampton have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on Leicester City at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester City are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Wolverhampton this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
On Saturday, Wolverhampton never let their opponents score. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Brentford. The result kept Wolverhampton happy, as they haven't lost a game since March 18th.
Wolverhampton didn't give the goalie a break and made nine goal attempts. Brentford, on the other hand, only managed three.
Meanwhile, Leicester City's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Manchester City. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Leicester City: they've now lost five straight matchups with Manchester City.
Wolverhampton's win lifted them to 9-7-15 while Leicester City's loss dropped them down to 7-4-20. We'll see if Wolverhampton can repeat their recent success, or if Leicester City bounce back and reverse their fortunes.
Odds
Leicester City are a slight favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +149 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
