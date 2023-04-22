The Premier League is back in action on Saturday

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Leicester City

Current Records: Wolverhampton 9-7-15, Leicester City 7-4-20

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Wolverhampton have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on Leicester City at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester City are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Wolverhampton this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Saturday, Wolverhampton never let their opponents score. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Brentford. The result kept Wolverhampton happy, as they haven't lost a game since March 18th.

Wolverhampton didn't give the goalie a break and made nine goal attempts. Brentford, on the other hand, only managed three.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Manchester City. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Leicester City: they've now lost five straight matchups with Manchester City.

Wolverhampton's win lifted them to 9-7-15 while Leicester City's loss dropped them down to 7-4-20. We'll see if Wolverhampton can repeat their recent success, or if Leicester City bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Leicester City are a slight favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +149 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.