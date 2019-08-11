Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Leicester City (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)
Current Records: Leicester City 0-0-0; Wolverhampton 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Leicester City 15-16-7; Wolverhampton 16-13-9;
What to Know
Leicester City and Wolverhampton will face off 9 a.m. ET Aug. 11 at King Power Stadium to kick off their 2019 PL seasons.
Although Leicester City was not in danger of being relegated last season, they'll surely be looking to improve on their ninth-place, 52-point finish. Wolverhampton also wound up near the middle of the pack, finishing seventh with 57 points.
Leicester City took the first leg 2-0 last year, but Wolverhampton paid them back with a 4-3 win of their own; we'll see if they keep doing the polite thing and take turns again. Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: CNBC
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City and Wolverhampton both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Wolverhampton 4 vs. Leicester City 3
- Aug 18, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0
