Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Sunday

Leicester City and Wolverhampton will face off 9 a.m. ET Aug. 11 at King Power Stadium to kick off their 2019 PL seasons.

Although Leicester City was not in danger of being relegated last season, they'll surely be looking to improve on their ninth-place, 52-point finish. Wolverhampton also wound up near the middle of the pack, finishing seventh with 57 points.

Leicester City took the first leg 2-0 last year, but Wolverhampton paid them back with a 4-3 win of their own; we'll see if they keep doing the polite thing and take turns again. Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.