English Premier League action continues as Leicester host Brentford on Friday. The home team are 19th in the EPL table but only need a few points to crawl out of the relegation zone, while the Bees sit 11th in the standings with two wins and a draw in their last five domestic matches. Leicester fell 2-0 to Arsenal their last time out, and Brentford defeated West Ham 1-0.

Kickoff from King Power Stadium in Leicester is set for 3 p.m. ET. The visitors are -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Leicester vs. Brentford odds, while Leicester are +260 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for goals is 2.5.

Leicester vs. Brentford 90-minute money line: Leicester +260, Brentford -105, Draw +270

Leicester vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5

Why you should back Leicester

The hosts may be sitting in the EPL cellar, but they do have some firepower that can help them find the back of the net against a leaky Brentford defense. Veteran Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals this season, most recently finding the back of the net against Tottenham on Feb. 7. Leicester have also been able to score against teams that are ranked above them in the table, like Aston Villa.

Leicester have also been able to keep matches against Brentford close. These teams have drawn twice in their last three meetings, settling for a 2-2 draw the last time these teams met at King Power Stadium. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees won the reverse fixture in convincing fashion back on Nov. 30, getting a 4-1 victory in front of their home fans. However, they are 7-2-4 at home as opposed to being 3-2-7 on the road. This is in part do to the defense, which has conceded a 42 goals in 25 league matches.

There is still potential to shut teams out, however, as they have recently clean-sheet West Ham and Southampton. Brentford have also scored 43 goals over that span, so they should be able to take advantage of a vulnerable Leicester defense. See which team to pick here.

