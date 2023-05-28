The Premier League season concludes on Sunday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Leicester City

Current Records: West Ham United 11-7-19, Leicester City 8-7-22

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

West Ham United will head out on the road to face off against Leicester City at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at King Power Stadium. West Ham United are hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

West Ham United weren't the first on the board on Sunday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Leeds United by a score of 3-1. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but West Ham United were the better team in the second half.

West Ham United kept the goalie under heavy fire in the win and finished the game with nine shots on goal. They absolutely demolished their opponents in that department: Leeds United only took three.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's last matchup on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. They and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Leicester City, who haven't won a game since April 22nd.

West Ham United came up short against Leicester City in their previous matchup last November, falling 2-0. Can West Ham United avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Leicester City are a solid favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -108 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

