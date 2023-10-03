The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Arsenal @ Lens

Current Records: Arsenal 1-0-0, Lens 0-1-0

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Stade Bollaert-Delelis Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Arsenal will face off against Lens in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 3rd at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Arsenal is looking to tack on another W to their 3-game streak on the road.

Arsenal has not lost a Champions League match since May 20th, a trend which continued in their latest game last Wednesday. They didn't even let PSV onto the board and left with a 4-0 win.

Meanwhile, neither Lens nor Sevilla could gain the upper hand last Wednesday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Lens' goal came from Angelo Fulgini at minute 24, while Sevilla's was scored by Lucas Ocampos in the 9th.

Arsenal's win last Wednesday bumped their record up to 1-0-0. Lens' record is now 0-1-0.

Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Lens, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -147 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.