Two more victories and Los Angeles FC can become the second consecutive MLS winner of Concacaf Champions League following in the footsteps of the Seattle Sounders. What's interesting is that the start of this competition usually comes at a bad time for MLS teams who are just getting their season started but for the final, it will be Leon who haven't played soccer since May 7th due to being eliminated from the Liga MX playoffs.

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo won't take that for granted but it could impact the beginning of the game as the team takes time to warm up. But while he won't take things for granted, one of his players may have given Leon bulletin board material ahead of the match.

"I think Mexican teams really don't play that tactically. It's more or less emotional. Very much one-v-ones," midfielder Timmy Tillman said ahead of the match. "It's all about fighting, all about the emotions. Of course, they've got quality up front but if we play well I'm sure we can win over there."

No team needs additional motivation for a continental final but that's what Tillman has provided Leon with. Now, Tillman will have to make sure to back his words in his performances since he's also likely to start the match. LAFC could pull out the victory but they'll need to be pragmatic versus a Leon squad that can score. Away goals still matter in Concacaf Champions League so it will be critical for LAFC to try to score multiple goals, something that Tillman will surely be involved in if it happens.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, May 31 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 31 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Leon -- Leon de los Aldamas, Mexico

: Estadio Leon -- Leon de los Aldamas, Mexico TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Leon -105; Draw +245; LAFC +265 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leon: Appearing in their first Concacaf Champions League final, it will be assured that a new team will lift the trophy this season. Head coach Nicolas Larcamon oversees a balanced attack but if LAFC are to key in on one person it would be Argentine forward Lucas Di Yorio. With 11 goals and two assists in domestic play, Di Yorio keeps Leon in games but they may need to score four to get past LAFC.

LAFC: All this team does is play for silverware. They're ready for the moment after lifting MLS Cup last season and despite crashing out of the U.S. Open Cup with a rotated squad, all eyes were on this game. With Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela, the attack of the Black and Gold can put goals past anyone and Leon will be hard-pressed to defend even with home pitch advantage.

Prediction

In an end-to-end match, both teams will hit the back of the net but neither will be able to find a winner as things head to Los Angeles for a decisive leg level. Pick: Leon 2, LAFC 2