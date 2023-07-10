Teams looking to register their first wins of the new season meet when León battles Pachuca in a key Liga MX match on Monday. León opened with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Chivas Guadalajara on July 3, just a month after earning the CONCACAF Champions League title over Los Angeles FC on 3-1 aggregate. Pachuca earned a 1-1 draw with Mazatlan FC on June 30. Pachuca won both meetings with León last season.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Estadio León in León, Guanajuato, Mexico. Caesars Sportsbook lists León as the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in its latest León vs. Pachuca odds, with Pachuca the +215 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has taken a close look at the León vs. Pachuca match and locked in his Liga MX predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for León vs. Pachuca:

León vs. Pachuca spread: León -0.5 (+175), Pachuca +0.5 (-240)

León vs. Pachuca over/under: 2.5 goals

León vs. Pachuca money line: León +120, Pachuca +215, Draw +245

LEO: León were 9-4-4 at home last season

PAC: Pachuca compiled a 9-5-3 record on the road last season



Why you should back León



Forward Jose Alfonso Alvarado helps lead the offense and is coming off a solid effort in the opener. He scored a goal on two shots, including one on target, in the loss to Chivas Guadalajara. Alvarado has registered one goal and one assist in his last two Liga MX matches. He began his pro career with Monterrey of Liga MX in 2018, playing four seasons there. He has played the last two with León, registering four goals in 29 appearances.

Also giving the offense a boost is winger Angel Mena. The 35-year-old from Ecuador made 21 starts and appeared in 29 matches last season, scoring three goals and adding four assists. Since joining León in 2019, he has made 155 appearances, scoring 70 goals. He began his career in 2007, and has played in 486 matches, registering 153 goals.

Why you should back Pachuca

Forward Lucas Di Yorio, 26, will be facing his old teammates for the first time. He's already made his mark with Pachuca, posting a goal on six shots, including four on target, in the draw with Mazatlan FC. Last season for León, he appeared in 35 matches, scoring 11 goals. In last month's CONCACAF Champions League win at Los Angeles FC, he scored a goal on one shot on target as a member of León.

Also helping lead the Pachuca offense is forward Roberto de la Rosa. The 23-year-old was not shy in the season opener, taking five shots, although none were on target. He is in his seventh season with the side, and had his best season in 2020-21, when he scored eight goals in 35 appearances. Last season, he appeared in 31 matches, scoring four times. He has 21 career goals in 135 matches for Pachuca.

Green has broken down the Liga MX match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the total goals, and has identified two picks for Pachuca vs. León, including one that offers a plus-money payout.

So who wins León vs. Pachuca in Monday's matchup, and where does all the betting value lie?