Leroy Sane injury: Manchester City winger needs ACL surgery amid Bayern Munich interest
The player hurt his knee in the Community Shield match vs. Liverpool
The injury bug has hit Manchester City hard before the start of the Premier League season. The reigning champs announced on Thursday that winger Leroy Sane damaged the ACL in his right knee and will require surgery. The club didn't say it was a complete ACL tear, and a timetable for his return is unclear.
The injury occurred in the Community Shield win over Liverpool last Sunday. The club said he has undergone testing throughout the week and will have surgery in the next week.
Sane is one of City's most talented players, but he was linked with to Bayern Munich this summer, with a move looking possible. This injury likely ends Bayern's reported interest for the time being and is a blow to Pep Guardiola's side just days before the team opens its season at West Ham on Saturday -- which you can see on fuboTV (Try for free).
Sane started City's game against Liverpool last week and had 16 goals for the club last season. The 23-year-old was the surprise exclusion for the Germany national team at the 2018 World Cup. Born in Germany, he started his career at Schalke before moving to City in 2016.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
U.S. Soccer hires lobbyist in pay fight
U.S. Soccer adds lobbyists to their team to fight back on equal pay bill
-
Galaxy reach deal for Pavon
The team is hoping Pavon can make his debut this weekend vs. D.C. United
-
Five bold Premier League predictions
The wait is over on Friday as the Premier League season gets underway with Liverpool-Norwich...
-
Deadline rumors: Dybala to Spurs is off
It's deadline day in England, so stay tuned to all the latest updates and rumors from the world...
-
Rakitic talks playing future, more
The Barca midfielder sits down with CBS Sports for a question-and-answer session before the...
-
English Premier League odds, picks, bets
The proprietary European soccer model is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent and just locked in...