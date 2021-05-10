Barcelona have failed to win two of their last three La Liga games, making Tuesday's clash at Levante a must win with just three games remaining. Barca enter the day in third place with 75 points but can jump to the top of the table, provisionally, with a win. On the other side, Levante are in 14th place but nine points clear of relegation, and are looking to earn their first win in over a month.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, May 11

: Tuesday, May 11 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia TV: beIN Sports

Storylines

Levante: The Valencian side enter in horrendous form. When they can't score, they lose by a goal lately it seems. When they find their scoring touch, it isn't enough just like in the 2-2 draw at Alaves on Saturday. The lack of consistency is concerning. They have 40 goals in 35 games so far this season, but they've conceded 50. They have the power in attack to take this one, just like they did against Atletico Madrid, but the defense will give up some good chances.

Barca: If they can't win this game, then frankly, they don't deserve to win the league. After the slip-up against Granada and failing to beat Atletico Madrid last weekend, pressure is on them to be absolutely perfect. Atleti have a tricky schedule remaining, but Barca will need them to have a hiccup. A hiccup here for Barca will all but end their title hopes.

Prediction

Barca stay alive in the title race with a convincing win as Lionel Messi scores twice. Pick: Barca 3, Levante 0