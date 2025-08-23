Barcelona started off their LaLiga 2025-26 season with a solid 3-0 win against Mallorca in the opening weekend of action of the Spanish league and Hansi Flick's side will now face Levante away in the second matchday of the month. The Blaugrana are playing the first three matches of the season in away venues in order to be back at their renovated Spotify Camp Nou with a limited capacity after the international break in September. After playing away from the Camp Nou for two full seasons due to the stadium's renovation, with home matches held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona will finally be back at their iconic home stadium against Valencia on September 14. Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Levante on Friday, Flick said this is not an issue for the team. "It's not a problem. It's not in our hands."

Why are Barcelona playing with the 2024-25 jersey?

Barcelona are expected to wear the third kit of the 2024-25 season against Levante according to Sport, as it also happened last weekend against Mallorca because LaLiga have so far rejected Barcelona's new 2025-26 home, away and third kits for the opening games of the season, as they are considered too similar to the kits of the rival teams for TV clarity. The new kits include a red and blue striped home kit, a gold away kit inspired by Kobe Bryant, and a neon orange third kit. To avoid confusion, Barcelona used last season's green third kit in their opening game of the season against Mallorca, which provided sufficient contrast and are reportedly set to do the same on Saturday against Levante.

How to watch Levante vs. Barcelona, odds

Date : Saturday, Aug. 23 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 23 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de Valencia -- Valencia, Spain

: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia -- Valencia, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Levante +950; Draw +525; Barcelona -407

Marcus Rashford made his official debut against Mallorca last week and he's expected to play again against Levante, with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski also expected to be back in the squad after recovering from injury. The German manager is confident he will perform at the club this season. "He gives us more possibilities. I know he's more comfortable playing as a winger, but with his strengths, he contributes a lot to our play. I'm confident we'll see a great Marcus Rashford this season," he said in the prematch press conference on Friday.

Players voice opposition to U.S. matches

Meanwhile, the Spanish Professional Footballers Association (AFE) announced opposition to the proposal of playing LaLiga fixtures between Villarreal and Barcelona in the United States this season, after the captains of the 20 teams met on Thursday, saying the lack of dialogue between the parties involved makes it impossible.

"AFE requested a detailed report from the league in order to inform the players of the situation and hear their opinions. In its response, the league only informed us of the progress of the authorization process. In view of this situation, given the lack of dialogue and information provided, the initiation of a project promoted by LaLiga and approved without any information by the RFEF is disrespectful to the players, as it involves changes at a sporting level in addition to travel outside the country as workers within the framework of a domestic league."

After Real Madrid's official statement that strongly rejected the idea, which UEFA and FIFA are yet to comment on, LaLiga's proposal to play a match outside of the country is now in danger once again. Elsewhere, the Italian Serie A is also thinking about the possibility of playing a match abroad, as the league proposed the match between AC Milan and Como scheduled for the first week of February to be played in Perth, Australia. However, FIFA's current regulations don't allow domestic league matches to be played overseas, and despite efforts from various federations to amend these rules, no progress has been made.