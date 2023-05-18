Bayer Leverkusen and A.S. Roma will face off one last time in the 2023 Europa League semifinals on Thursday on Paramount+. Roma secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the competition at Stadio Olimpico, then settled for a scoreless draw against Bologna in Serie A in their next outing. Meanwhile, Leverkusen followed up the road loss in the first leg with a 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart in Bundesliga. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from BayArena in Leverkusen is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Leverkusen vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Leverkusen as the +102 favorites (risk $100 to win $102) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +265 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Europa League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A, Champions League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Roma vs. Leverkusen

Leverkusen vs. Roma date: Thursday, May 18

Leverkusen vs. Roma time: 3 p.m. ET

Leverkusen vs. Roma live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code "FIRSTPICK")

UEFA Europa League picks for Roma vs. Leverkusen

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa Conference League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Leverkusen vs. Roma, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -135 payout. The expert notes that Under 2.5 goals has hit in Roma's last five fixtures across all competitions, while it has hit in four of Leverkusen's last five games in the Europa League 2023. Roma have also kept a clean sheet in their last two fixtures. After the two teams combined for seven shot on target in the first leg, Sutton expects Roma to buckle down on the road.

"Jose Mourinho's team's are often known for their defensive discipline, and I think he'll employ a defensive formation at Bayer Leverkusen," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Europa Conference League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Europa League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Europa Conference League, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first 30 days free with code "FIRSTPICK".