Less than four months into a six and a half year contract, Liam Rosenior has been sacked by Chelsea. The 41-year-old departed on Wednesday afternoon as the Blues reel from a fifth consecutive loss without scoring in the Premier League, the club insisting that handing the reins to youth team coach Callum McFarlane is the best chance to salvage European football and success in the FA Cup from a disastrous season.

A 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night proved to be the end for Rosenior, who called for drastic change in his post-match media duties. His employers evidently agreed and have parted ways with their head coach after 23 games in charge. Rosenior departs with a record of 11 wins, two draws, and 10 defeats as well as a glowing farewell from a hierarchy who have vowed to do better.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," said Chelsea. "Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

"This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future. Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as interim head coach until the end of the season with support from existing club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.

"As the club works to bring stability to the head coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment."

Chelsea's statement indicates that they are prepared to take their time in assessing a managerial market that will include the likes of Andoni Iraola, who has had his admirers within the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. How attractive the job will be for the best coaches in the game is a matter of some skepticism among sources in the game, particularly with the Blues now almost certain to miss out on Champions League football. Winning the FA Cup, in which they play Leeds United in Sunday's semifinal, may even prove to be their best route to Europa League qualification.

It will be down to McFarlane to shepherd them through the remainder of the season. The 40-year-old, otherwise boss of the Under-21 side, took the helm for two games earlier this year after Enzo Maresca's exit, earning a draw with Manchester City before being beaten by Fulham.

Rosenior's permanent replacement will be the fifth such appointment made in four years since BlueCo took over the club from the sanctioned Roman Abramovich. In that time, the Blues have finished 12th, sixth and fourth in the Premier League, winning the Conference League and Club World Cup last summer.