After clinching qualification for next summer's Euros, Portugal get to take a victory lap on Thursday. The 2016 champions will take on Liechtenstein in their penultimate match of this qualifying cycle. Liechtenstein, 200th in the FIFA rankings, have already been eliminated and sit bottom of Group J after losing all eight of their games thus far, and have just once but conceded 25 times during that stretch. The odds are very much in Portugal's favor as their preparations for Euro 2024 officially begin.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Nov. 16 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 16 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Rheinpark Stadion -- Vaduz, Liechtenstein

TV: Fox Sports 2 | Live stream: fubo

Fox Sports 2 | fubo (try for free) Odds: Liechtenstein +8000; Draw +3300; Portugal -5000

Storylines

Euro qualifying has been as straightforward a process as one could dream up for Portugal, who have won all eight of their games so far and have outscored their opponents 32 to two. They played their most competitive match of their qualification campaign last month, when they beat second place Slovenia 3-2 courtesy of a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal were very much the dominant side in that game, though, and rebounded with a 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina three days later.

Portugal boast the competition's second best goalscorer in Ronaldo, who has nine goals in this campaign, while Bruno Fernandes has solid returns with five. Roberto Martinez might opt to rest his squad, but he has options in attack so expect another lopsided result that mirrors the previous meeting between the teams in which Portugal won 4-0.

Prediction

It's hard to bet against Portugal in this scenario, so count on the Iberian team to deliver once again and keep their perfect run in Euro qualifying intact regardless of the personnel. Pick: Liechtenstein 0, Portugal 3