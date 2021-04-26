Paramount+ is your new home for the top soccer in Argentina with coverage of Liga Profesional de Futbol, Copa de la Liga Profesional, and, beginning in 2022, the Supercopa Argentina.
Soccer fans will be able to stream every club competition match live each season through 2024, with more than 400 matches available on Paramount+ this year alone. That means you'll get to watch storied Argentine clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing, Independiente, San Lorenzo, Velez Sarsfield, Estudiantes and Lionel Messi's childhood club, Newell's Old Boys.
CBS Sports' coverage of the 2021 Copa de la Liga Profesional begins this weekend. The Copa de la Liga Profesional group stage concludes on May 9, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and final in a single-elimination knockout. The champion will book a ticket to the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Coverage will continue with the 2021 Liga Profesional de Futbol beginning in July after the conclusion of the 2021 Copa America, with additional details to be announced at a later date.
Below you'll find the standings, schedule and start times for the remainder of the matches.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
Format
Twenty-six clubs are split into two groups in round robin play, meaning everyone in Group A will square off against each other. Ditto for Group B. That leaves us with 12 of the 13 matchdays covered. Each team will get one matchup against a team from its rival group. For example: River Plate in Group A played Boca Juniors in Group B on March 14.
The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage. The winner of the group will be paired against the fourth-placed team from the opposite group in the quarterfinals. The knockout stage is single elimination and the winner of the Copa de la Liga will book a ticket to the Copa Libertadores next season, South America's most prestigious competition.
Standings
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1.
|Colon
|11
|6
|3
|2
|+11
|21
|2.
|Estudiantes
|11
|5
|4
|2
|+6
|19
|3.
|River Plate
|11
|5
|3
|3
|+12
|18
|4.
|San Lorenzo
|11
|5
|3
|3
|+1
|18
|5.
|Racing
|11
|5
|3
|3
|+1
|18
|6.
|Rosario Central
|11
|4
|3
|4
|-2
|15
|7.
|Godoy Cruz
|11
|4
|3
|4
|-4
|15
|8.
|Banfield
|11
|3
|5
|3
|0
|14
|9.
|Argentinos Juniors
|11
|3
|4
|4
|-1
|13
|10.
|Central Cordoba
|11
|3
|4
|4
|-4
|13
|11.
|Aldosivi
|11
|3
|2
|6
|-1
|11
|12.
|Platense
|11
|3
|2
|6
|-8
|11
|13.
|Arsenal
|11
|3
|2
|6
|-10
|11
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1.
|Velez Sarsfield
|11
|8
|1
|2
|+4
|25
|2.
|Boca Juniors
|11
|5
|4
|2
|+10
|19
|3.
|Talleres
|11
|5
|4
|2
|+4
|19
|4.
|Independiente
|11
|5
|2
|4
|+5
|17
|5.
|Lanus
|11
|5
|1
|5
|0
|16
|6.
|Union
|11
|3
|6
|2
|-3
|15
|7.
|Defensa y Justicia
|11
|3
|3
|5
|0
|12
|8.
|Huracan
|11
|2
|6
|3
|-1
|12
|9.
|Atletico Tucuman
|11
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|12
|10.
|Gimnasia
|10
|2
|5
|3
|-1
|11
|11.
|Newell's Old Boys
|10
|2
|4
|4
|-3
|10
|12.
|Sarmiento
|11
|2
|4
|5
|-9
|10
|13.
|Patronato
|11
|3
|0
|8
|-5
|9
Schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Matchday 11
Friday, April 22
- Godoy Cruz 1, Central Cordoba, 0
Saturday, April 23
- Patronato 1, Sarmiento 0
- Argentinos Juniors 1, Banfield 1
- Huracan 0, Boca Juniors 2
- Union 0, Independiente 0
Sunday, April 24
- Lanus 1, Velez Sarsfield 2
- Defensa y Justicia 0, Arsenal 1
- Racing 2, Colon 1
- River Plate 1, San Lorenzo 2
- Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 1
- Atletico Tucuman 2, Talleres 3
Monday, April 26
- Platense 0, Aldosivi 2
- Gimnasia vs. Newell's Old Boys, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)
Matchday 12
Friday, April 30
- Velez Sarsfield vs. Patronato, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Colon vs. Arsenal, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)
Sunday, May 2
- Boca Juniors vs. Lanus, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
- Defensa y Justicia vs. Union, 11:10 a.m. (Paramount+)
- Independiente vs. Atletico Tucuman, 11:10 a.m. (Paramount+)
- San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 1:20 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Talleres vs. Huracan, 1:20 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Banfield vs. River Plate, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Rosario Central vs. Newell's Old Boys, 5:40 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Aldosivi vs. Argentinos Juniors, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Central Cordoba vs. Racing, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)
Monday, May 3
- Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Estudiantes vs. Platense, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)
Matchday 13 (Week of May 9)
- Argentinos Juniors vs. Estudiantes, TBD (Paramount+)
- Arsenal vs. Central Cordoba, TBD (Paramount+)
- Atletico Tucuman vs. Defensa y Justicia, TBD (Paramount+)
- Colon vs. Union, TBD (Paramount+)
- Gimnasia vs. Velez Sarsfield, TBD (Paramount+)
- Godoy Cruz vs. Banfield, TBD (Paramount+)
- Huracan vs. Independiente, TBD (Paramount+)
- Lanus vs. Talleres, TBD (Paramount+)
- Newell's Old Boys vs. Sarmiento, TBD (Paramount+)
- Patronato vs. Boca Juniors, TBD (Paramount+)
- Platense vs. Rosario Central, TBD (Paramount+)
- Racing vs. San Lorenzo, TBD (Paramount+)
- River Plate vs. Aldosivi, TBD (Paramount+)
Quarterfinals
- 1A vs. 4B, TBD (Paramount+)
- 1B vs. 4A, TBD (Paramount+)
- 2A vs. 3B, TBD (Paramount+)
- 2B vs. 3A, TBD (Paramount+)
Semifinals
- 1A/4B winner vs. 2A/3B winner, TBD (Paramount+)
- 1B/4A winner vs. 2B/3A winner, TBD (Paramount+)
Final
- TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)
Completed matches
Matchday 7
Friday, March 26
- Lanus 4, Patronato 2
- Union 0, Sarmiento, 0
Saturday, March 27
- Platense 1, Colon 3
- Aldosivi 1, Banfield 1
- Argentinos Juniors 3, Arsenal 2
- Rosario Central 2, Central Cordoba 2
Sunday, March 28
- Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1
- Defensa y Justicia 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
- River Plate 0, Racing 0
- Independiente 1, Boca Juniors 1
Monday, March 29
- Estudiantes 0, San Lorenzo 2
- Atletico Tucuman 2, Newell's Old Boys 2
- Huracan 1, Gimnasia, 1
Matchday 8
Friday, April 2
- Patronato 2, Aldosivi 0
- San Lorenzo 2, Rosario Central 0
- Central Cordoba 0, Platense 1
Saturday, April 3
- Talleres 3, Independiente,1
- Gimnasia 2, Lanus 4
- Sarmiento 1, Atletico Tucuman 2
- Boca Juniors 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
- Arsenal 0, River Plate 0
Sunday, April 4
- Newell's Old Boys 2, Huracan 2
- Colon 0, Argentinos Juniors 0
- Velez Sarsfield 4, Union 1
- Racing 2, Godoy Cruz 4
Monday, April 5
- Banfield 2, Estudiantes 2
Matchday 9
Friday, April 9
- Platense 2, San Lorenzo 4
Saturday, April 10
- Estudiantes 1, Aldosivi 0
- Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 2
- Racing 1, Independiente 0
Sunday, April 11
- Godoy Cruz 2, Arsenal 3
- Argentinos Juniors 0, Central Cordoba 0
- Patronato 4, Gimnasia 1
- Rosario Central 3, Banfield 1
- Union 1, Boca Juniors 0
- River Plate 3, Colon 2
Monday, April 12
- Huracan 3, Sarmiento 0
- Lanus 1, Newell's Old Boys 3
- Atletico Tucuman 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
Matchday 10
Friday, April 16
- Talleres 3, Union 0
- Aldosivi 0, Rosario Central 1
- Velez Sarsfield 2 Huracan 0
- Central Cordoba 0 vs. River Plate 5
Saturday, April 17
- Newell's Old Boys 2, Patronato 0
- Sarmiento 1, Lanus 0
- San Lorenzo 1, Argentinos Juniors 1
- Boca Juniors 3, Atletico Tucuman 1
Sunday, April 18
- Colon 2, Godoy Cruz 2
- Estudiantes 0, Gimnasia 0
- Arsenal 2, Racing 1
- Independiente 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
Monday, April 19
- Banfield 0, Platense 1