Paramount+ is your new home for the top soccer in Argentina with coverage of Liga Profesional de Futbol, Copa de la Liga Profesional, and, beginning in 2022, the Supercopa Argentina.

Soccer fans will be able to stream every club competition match live each season through 2024, with more than 400 matches available on Paramount+ this year alone. That means you'll get to watch storied Argentine clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing, Independiente, San Lorenzo, Velez Sarsfield, Estudiantes and Lionel Messi's childhood club, Newell's Old Boys.

CBS Sports' coverage of the 2021 Copa de la Liga Profesional begins this weekend. The Copa de la Liga Profesional group stage concludes on May 9, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and final in a single-elimination knockout. The champion will book a ticket to the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Coverage will continue with the 2021 Liga Profesional de Futbol beginning in July after the conclusion of the 2021 Copa America, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

Below you'll find the standings, schedule and start times for the remainder of the matches.

Format

Twenty-six clubs are split into two groups in round robin play, meaning everyone in Group A will square off against each other. Ditto for Group B. That leaves us with 12 of the 13 matchdays covered. Each team will get one matchup against a team from its rival group. For example: River Plate in Group A played Boca Juniors in Group B on March 14.

The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage. The winner of the group will be paired against the fourth-placed team from the opposite group in the quarterfinals. The knockout stage is single elimination and the winner of the Copa de la Liga will book a ticket to the Copa Libertadores next season, South America's most prestigious competition.

Standings

Group A

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1. Colon 11 6 3 2 +11 21 2. Estudiantes 11 5 4 2 +6 19 3. River Plate 11 5 3 3 +12 18 4. San Lorenzo 11 5 3 3 +1 18 5. Racing 11 5 3 3 +1 18 6. Rosario Central 11 4 3 4 -2 15 7. Godoy Cruz 11 4 3 4 -4 15 8. Banfield 11 3 5 3 0 14 9. Argentinos Juniors 11 3 4 4 -1 13 10. Central Cordoba 11 3 4 4 -4 13 11. Aldosivi 11 3 2 6 -1 11 12. Platense 11 3 2 6 -8 11 13. Arsenal 11 3 2 6 -10 11

Group B

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1. Velez Sarsfield 11 8 1 2 +4 25 2. Boca Juniors 11 5 4 2 +10 19 3. Talleres 11 5 4 2 +4 19 4. Independiente 11 5 2 4 +5 17 5. Lanus 11 5 1 5 0 16 6. Union 11 3 6 2 -3 15 7. Defensa y Justicia 11 3 3 5 0 12 8. Huracan 11 2 6 3 -1 12 9. Atletico Tucuman 11 3 3 5 -2 12 10. Gimnasia 10 2 5 3 -1 11 11. Newell's Old Boys

10 2 4 4 -3 10 12. Sarmiento 11 2 4 5 -9 10 13. Patronato 11 3 0 8 -5 9

Schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Matchday 11

Friday, April 22

Godoy Cruz 1, Central Cordoba, 0

Saturday, April 23

Patronato 1, Sarmiento 0

Argentinos Juniors 1, Banfield 1

Huracan 0, Boca Juniors 2

Union 0, Independiente 0

Sunday, April 24

Lanus 1, Velez Sarsfield 2

Defensa y Justicia 0, Arsenal 1

Racing 2, Colon 1

River Plate 1, San Lorenzo 2

Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 1



Atletico Tucuman 2, Talleres 3

Monday, April 26

Platense 0, Aldosivi 2

Gimnasia vs. Newell's Old Boys, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 12

Friday, April 30

Velez Sarsfield vs. Patronato, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Colon vs. Arsenal, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, May 2

Boca Juniors vs. Lanus, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Defensa y Justicia vs. Union, 11:10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Independiente vs. Atletico Tucuman, 11:10 a.m. (Paramount+)

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 1:20 p.m. (Paramount+)

Talleres vs. Huracan, 1:20 p.m. (Paramount+)

Banfield vs. River Plate, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Rosario Central vs. Newell's Old Boys, 5:40 p.m. (Paramount+)

Aldosivi vs. Argentinos Juniors, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Central Cordoba vs. Racing, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, May 3

Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Estudiantes vs. Platense, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 13 (Week of May 9)

Argentinos Juniors vs. Estudiantes, TBD (Paramount+)

Arsenal vs. Central Cordoba, TBD (Paramount+)

Atletico Tucuman vs. Defensa y Justicia, TBD (Paramount+)

Colon vs. Union, TBD (Paramount+)

Gimnasia vs. Velez Sarsfield, TBD (Paramount+)

Godoy Cruz vs. Banfield, TBD (Paramount+)

Huracan vs. Independiente, TBD (Paramount+)

Lanus vs. Talleres, TBD (Paramount+)

Newell's Old Boys vs. Sarmiento, TBD (Paramount+)

Patronato vs. Boca Juniors, TBD (Paramount+)

Platense vs. Rosario Central, TBD (Paramount+)

Racing vs. San Lorenzo, TBD (Paramount+)

River Plate vs. Aldosivi, TBD (Paramount+)

Quarterfinals

1A vs. 4B, TBD (Paramount+)

1B vs. 4A, TBD (Paramount+)

2A vs. 3B, TBD (Paramount+)

2B vs. 3A, TBD (Paramount+)

Semifinals

1A/4B winner vs. 2A/3B winner, TBD (Paramount+)

1B/4A winner vs. 2B/3A winner, TBD (Paramount+)

Final

TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)

Completed matches

Matchday 7

Friday, March 26

Lanus 4, Patronato 2



Union 0, Sarmiento, 0

Saturday, March 27

Platense 1, Colon 3

Aldosivi 1, Banfield 1

Argentinos Juniors 3, Arsenal 2

Rosario Central 2, Central Cordoba 2



Sunday, March 28

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Defensa y Justicia 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

River Plate 0, Racing 0

Independiente 1, Boca Juniors 1

Monday, March 29

Estudiantes 0, San Lorenzo 2

Atletico Tucuman 2, Newell's Old Boys 2

Huracan 1, Gimnasia, 1

Matchday 8

Friday, April 2

Patronato 2, Aldosivi 0

San Lorenzo 2, Rosario Central 0

Central Cordoba 0, Platense 1

Saturday, April 3

Talleres 3, Independiente,1

Gimnasia 2, Lanus 4

Sarmiento 1, Atletico Tucuman 2

Boca Juniors 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Arsenal 0, River Plate 0

Sunday, April 4

Newell's Old Boys 2, Huracan 2



Colon 0, Argentinos Juniors 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Union 1

Racing 2, Godoy Cruz 4

Monday, April 5

Banfield 2, Estudiantes 2

Matchday 9

Friday, April 9

Platense 2, San Lorenzo 4

Saturday, April 10

Estudiantes 1, Aldosivi 0



Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 2

Racing 1, Independiente 0

Sunday, April 11

Godoy Cruz 2, Arsenal 3

Argentinos Juniors 0, Central Cordoba 0

Patronato 4, Gimnasia 1



Rosario Central 3, Banfield 1



Union 1, Boca Juniors 0

River Plate 3, Colon 2

Monday, April 12

Huracan 3, Sarmiento 0



Lanus 1, Newell's Old Boys 3

Atletico Tucuman 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Matchday 10

Friday, April 16

Talleres 3, Union 0

Aldosivi 0, Rosario Central 1

Velez Sarsfield 2 Huracan 0

Central Cordoba 0 vs. River Plate 5

Saturday, April 17

Newell's Old Boys 2, Patronato 0



Sarmiento 1, Lanus 0

San Lorenzo 1, Argentinos Juniors 1

Boca Juniors 3, Atletico Tucuman 1

Sunday, April 18

Colon 2, Godoy Cruz 2

Estudiantes 0, Gimnasia 0

Arsenal 2, Racing 1

Independiente 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Monday, April 19