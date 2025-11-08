It all comes down to this: the final day of the Liga MX Apretura portion of the season is here, and the top spot has yet to be decided. CBS Sports Golazo will be your place to see the action as league leaders Cruz Azul host Pumas UNAM and Toluca hosts Club America. While all four teams have qualified for the playoffs, the race for the elusive top spot is on the line. Already ahead by a point, all Cruz Azul needs is a victory to take the top spot, but if they fail to win, that's when things can get interesting.

Toluca and Club America only trail by a point, and they have superior goal difference, so a Cruz Azul loss and a draw in that game would see Toluca win the league, while if Cruz Azul loses, the winner between Toluca and Club America will take the top spot. If Cruz Azul fail to win while America and Toluca finish in a draw, then Tigres can even rise from fourth in the league to take the top spot.

It has been a closely contested battle atop the league, and that's only highlighted by the fact that any of the four teams can come out on top heading into the playoffs. Pumas will have added motivation to upset things as with a win over Cruz Azul, not only can they impact the title race, but that would also be enough to make the final spot in the playoffs. Given that 10 of the 18 teams in the league qualify for playoffs, missing out would be quite a disappointment for Pumas, but they'll have a tough road to climb.

Liga MX scores and schedule

Friday, Nov. 7

Juarez 1, Queretaro 2

Mazaltan 1, Necaxa 1

Club Tijuana 2, Atlas 0

Saturday, Nov. 8

Tigres UNAL vs. San Luis, 6 p.m. (Universo)

Chivas Guadalajara vs, Monterrey, 6:07 p.m. (Telemundo)

Club Leon vs. Puebla, 8 p.m. (Vix)

Toluca vs. Club America, 8 pm. (CBS Sports Golazo)

Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM, 10:05 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo)

Sunday, Nov. 9