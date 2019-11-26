Liga MX Apertura Liguilla 2019: Playoff scores, schedule, how to stream online, watch on TV

The Apertura 2019 Liga MX playoffs kick off this week with eight teams fighting for the crown of Mexico's top flight. Tigres are the reigning champs of the 2018-19 Clausura and are the No. 3 seed, opening against the last Apertura champion in America.

Santos is the No. 1 seed after going 11-4-3 in the regular season and finishing four points ahead of second-place Leon. Major League Soccer target Alan Pulido of Chivas was the top scorer with 12 goals, tied with Necaxa's Mauro Quiroga, but Chivas finished two points back of a playoff spot, missing by just one victory.

Tigres and America are two of the more talented teams, along with Monterrey, but its one of the more open playoffs in recent memory and is anyone's for the taking.

Here's the schedule, matchups and more of the Apertura 2019 Liga MX playoffs.

How to stream, watch on TV

Specific channel listings are below, and you can watch every single game on fuboTV (Try for free).

Rules

The schedule for the following rounds are to be determined, but there are specific, unique rules to keep in mind.

14 total games divided into two-leg affairs from the quarterfinals all the way to the final.

Teams are re-seeded after each round.

Teams with more goals on aggregate after two matches advance, and the away goals rule is applied in the quarterfinals and the semifinals but not the final.

There is no extra time in the quarterfinals and semifinals. If the teams are level on aggregate, the higher seed advances.

The final has extra time and penalty kicks to decide a winner if level after 90 minutes.

The two finalists qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League

Matchups, scores

QUARTERFINALS LEG 1 LEG 2 AGGREGATE SCORE 1. Santos Laguna 8. Monterrey

QUARTERFINALS LEG 1 LEG 2 AGGREGATE SCORE 4. Queretaro 5. Necaxa

QUARTERFINALS LEG 1 LEG 2 AGGREGATE SCORE 2. Leon 7. Morella

QUARTERFINALS LEG 1 LEG 2 AGGREGATE SCORE 3. Tigres UANL 6. America

Schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Morelia vs. Leon, 8 p.m. (TUDN)

Necaxa vs. Queretaro, 10 p.m. (TUDN)

Thursday, Nov. 28

Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna, 8 p.m. (FS2 and Fox Deportes)

Club America vs. Tigres UANL, 10 p.m. (TUDN)

Saturday, Nov. 30

Leon vs. Morelia, 8 p.m. (TUDN)

Queretaro vs. Necaxa, 10 p.m. (TUDN)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Santos Laguna vs.Monterrey, 8 p.m. (FS2 and Fox Deportes)

Tigres UANL vs. Club America, 10 p.m. (TUDN)