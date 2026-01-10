On Friday night, Liga MX returns for the Clausura portion of the season as teams will try to catch reigning champions Toluca. The Mexican league is split into an Apertura and Clausura section, with a winter break in between, which is similar to how Major League Soccer will operate when they shift to a European calendar in 2027.

But on the opening weekend, all eyes will be on Monterrey hosting Toluca at the Estadio BBVA, which can be seen Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Golazo network. Monterrey made it to the semifinals of the Apertura playoffs before getting knocked out by the eventual champions, Toluca, after earning the five seed. With Sergio Ramos and German Beterame still in the fold, Monterrey will be among the contenders for the title but they haven't won since 2019, while Toluca have been turning into a force in recent seasons.

Led by Paulinho in attack, Toluca were not only able to end Club America's dominance of Liga MX in 2025, but they were able to follow it up by going back-to-back, taking down Angel Correa and an improved Tigres UNAL side. Now, manager Antonio Mohamed and the club will look to take three consecutive titles and could make it the second time in a row that Mexico has seen a team take the title three times in a row. It's going to be a closely contested match between two teams with high hopes this season, but let's also take a look at the rest of the schedule:

Liga MX weekend schedule

All times eastern

Friday, Jan. 9

Mazatlán vs. Juárez, 8 p.m.

Tijuana vs. America, 10 p.m.

Atlas vs. Puebla, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Club Leon vs. Cruz Azul, 8 p.m.

Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa, 8 p.m.

CF Monterrey vs. Toluca, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo network)

Sunday, Jan. 11