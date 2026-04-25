The sprint to the Liga MX Clausura portion of the season comes to an end this weekend, and no matter what, there will be a new regular-season champion, as Toluca's run of dominance will be ended by either Chivas Guadalajara or Pumas UNAM. Both are sides that no one would've expected to top the table at this stage, but behind smart recruitment like Brian Guiterrez joining Chivas and Juninho and Pedro Vite powering Pumas, and improving young players such as Armando Gomez, these sides have been able to rise up the table.

But with that improvement also comes disappointment for the old guard in Toluca and Club America. Toluca have managed injuries during the season, and while they come in healthy to the final match day, they'll need to fend off Club Leon, who need at least a point to have a chance at the playoffs. If Toluca wins, they could jump into fourth, which would be important for securing home matches for as long as possible in the playoffs, but with desperation on Leon's side, this will be far from an easy match for Toluca despite their dominance in the league.

How to watch Toluca vs. Club Leon, odds

Date : Saturday, April 25 | Time : 9:05 pm. ET

: Saturday, April 25 | : 9:05 pm. ET Location : Estadio Nemesio Diez -- Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico

: Estadio Nemesio Diez -- Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Toluca -175; Draw +310; Club Leon +425

Club America are facing a similar situation while facing Atlas. In recent history, Atlas have struggled in recent seasons and even sold top striker Uros Durdevic to Monterrey ahead of the season, but they've defied the odds and currently sit in a playoff spot. Facing an America side that has struggled to live up to expectations, Atlas has every chance to improve their own standing and ensure that they make the playoffs.

How to watch Club America vs. Atlas, odds

Date : Saturday, April 25 | Time : 11:10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 25 | : 11:10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Banorte -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Banorte -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Club America -179; Draw +270; Atlas +500

That's an important aspect since things have been shifting in Liga MX. While promotion and relegation have been suspended since 2020 due to COVID, next season will see a change in the league. Next season, Atlante will return to Liga MX, replacing Mazatlan. This was decided at the Liga MX owners meeting after the franchise rights were purchased from Mazatlan in a strange case of buying your way into the top flight.

At that same meeting, Atlas were also sold to end the multi-ownership group with Santos Laguna. These same issues are what kept Club Leon out of the FIFA Club World Cup, although their multi-ownership group, Grupo Pachuca, has yet to be broken up. It's now the final remaining group of its type in Liga MX. It's closer to where things need to be, but for Liga MX to truly get back to what it was, proper promotion and relegation will need to return, ending these mechanics.

Liga MX scores and schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, April 24

Puebla 1, Querétaro 2

Saturday, April 25

Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM, 7 p.m.

Tigres UNAL vs. Mazatlán, 7 p.m.

Toluca vs. Club Leon, 9:05 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Club Tijuana, 9:07 p.m.

Juárez vs. Atlético San Luis, 11 p.m.

Club America vs. Atlas, 11:10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, April 26