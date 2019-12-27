Liga MX final: Funes Mori golazo in added time gives Rayados first leg edge over Club America

The opening leg of the Liga MX final between Monterrey and America produced one of the most dramatic finishes in any game all season. The hosts Monterrey scored an emphatic bicycle kick goal from Rogelio Funes Mori in the 93rd minute to come away with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night.

Carlos Gomez scored an own goal in the 45th minute to give America the lead, with Stefan Medina equalizing a minute later to leave the game at 1-1 at the break. America midfielder Sebastian Cordova was then shown a red card after Video Assistant Referee was used in the 53rd minute, giving Antonio Mohamed's team the big player advantage for the final 40 minutes.

That advantage helped Monterrey out-shoot America 19-8, but the change in score didn't come until the 93rd minute when Funes Mori brilliantly settled the ball with his chest and pulled off this bit of magic:

ROGELIO FUNES MORI WITH THE WALK-OFF BICYCLE KICK WINNER. 😱🚲 pic.twitter.com/i1YKID0cEx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 27, 2019

Unreal, dramatic and as intense as it gets from Funes Mori, who played high school ball in Texas. He took it brilliantly and it's nearly impossible to not watch that replay again in what was a special game for Los Rayados, putting them on the brink. The club got a goal at the end of both halves to put one hand around the Liga MX trophy.

The focus now shifts toward the second leg at Estadio Azteca on Sunday night at 9:15 p.m. ET -- fuboTV (Try for free). It's worth pointing out that away goals do not matter for this final, so if the match is level on aggregate at the final whistle, the game will go to extra time. It should be a thrilling race to the finish line for both clubs, especially at a hostile environment like the Azteca.