Liga MX final: Santos knocks off top-seed Toluca as Julio Furch goal clinches title

Entering the Liga MX Clausura playoffs, it was Toluca's title to win. The team was incredible in the regular season, finishing seven points clear atop the table, winning 11 games, drawing three and losing just three in 17 matches. They allowed on average .76 goals per game, and it felt like the only team that had a really good shot at stopping them was America, who had an equally stellar defense.

Well, Santos Laguna took care of both of them. After beating America in the semifinals, Santos took home the Liga MX crown. Following the 2-1 win at home in the first leg last week over Toluca, Santos then went on the road an earned a 1-1 draw on Sunday night to win it. It was a match that saw Toluca score late and resulted in frantic final minutes, but Los Guerreros held firm.

Here's the goal that clinched it by Julio Furch, who also scored in the first leg. In this one, he scored 10 minutes with a lovely low shot:

¡GOOOOL! EL SANTO LE ESTÁ PEGANDO AL DIABLO@julitofurch abre la cuenta en la vuelta con su gol número 51 en el fútbol mexicano y ¡VAYA GOL! @TolucaFC 0 (1) vs (3) 1 @ClubSantos #VamosConTodo #TOLvsSAN pic.twitter.com/N2HeVw3Q4t — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 21, 2018

And here's the moment the final whistle blew:

An update and what a night. And they didn't care where they were celebrating. Check out these dance moves from Edwin Cetre:

And the fans didn't wait to get the celebrating going:

Esta noche la Comarca Lagunera no duerme 💚🏆⚽️#SANTOSCAMPEÓN pic.twitter.com/NTK3LA25EZ — ClubSantosLaguna (@ClubSantos) May 21, 2018

It was another magical night for this club, and it marks another big moment in what's been a fine run. Since 2008, the team has won the league four times, while also winning the Copa MX in 2014. While you hear plenty about America, Tigres, Chivas, Monterrey and Pachuca, Santos has firmly put itself among the top contenders in Mexico, and now they hope for more.

As a result of making the final, they are now qualified for the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League - a competition won by a Mexican team every single year since 2006.