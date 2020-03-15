Liga MX odds: Betting lines, expert picks for Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa and Club America vs. Cruz Azul

Two tantalizing matchups highlight Sunday's Liga MX schedule. At 8 p.m. ET, Necaxa travels to Estadio Corona to take on Santos Laguna. Necaxa stumbles into Sunday's contest having lost four of its last five Liga MX matches, while Santos Laguna has won three of its last five games. Elsewhere across Liga MX, Cruz Azul and Club America will renew their Clasico Joven rivalry in Mexico City on Sunday at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers list Santos Laguna as -135 money line favorites (risk $135 to win $100), while Necaxa is going off at +325. The draw is +285 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting an extremely competitive match when Cruz Azul and Club America square off. Sportsbooks list Club America at +165 (risk $100 to win $165), while Cruz Azul is being listed at +160 in the latest Club America vs. Cruz Azul odds. Before you lock in your Liga MX picks or predictions, you need to see what Roger Gonzalez has to say.

Gonzalez is an award-winning writer that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Gonzalez started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com covering South American soccer while living in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He's also covered the Copa America, Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and much more.

Now, Gonzalez has turned his attention to Sunday's Liga MX slate and revealed his picks. We can tell you Gonzalez is leaning over 2.5 goals in Sunday's showdown between Club America and Cruz Azul.

"Club America's defense has had some issues lately with six goals conceding in its last two games, and Cruz Azul's attack has scored four goals in each of the last three," Gonzalez told SportsLine.

Despite giving up six goals in its last two games, Club America features a dynamic offense that can light up the scoreboard. In fact, Club America has scored three or more goals in two of its last three games. In Club America's 3-0 victory over Atlanta United in the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday, the team exploded for three first half goals and cruised to an easy win at Estadio Azteca.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul, who's won each of its last seven games across all competitions, also features a ferocious attack, having scored two or more goals in nine consecutive games. Cruz Azul has found the back of the net 12 times in its last three outings, and now its offense will look to exploit a Club America defense that has proven to be vulnerable at times this season.

