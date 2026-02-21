This weekend, it's a loaded slate of Liga MX action on CBS Sports, with Chivas Guadalajara looking to continue their perfect start to the Clausura portion of the season. With six wins in six matches, they couldn't ask for a better start to the campaign, but travelling to Puebla to face Cruz Azul will be a tall task. Chivas haven't won a portion of a Liga MX title since 2017, finishing as runners-up in 2023, but their lack of Concacaf Champions Cup play is something that can be used to their advantage during this compressed schedule.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Chivas Guadalajara, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21 | Time : 10:05 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 21 | : 10:05 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Cuauhtémoc -- Puebla, Mexico

: Estadio Cuauhtémoc -- Puebla, Mexico Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Cruz Azul +140; Draw +230; Chivas +185

Sunday's slate will be headlined by Pumas looking to keep their own form going while Monterrey continues to adjust to life without German Berterame after his move to Inter Miami. With so many changes to Monterrey's attack, they've struggled for consistency in the early portion of the season. But with the ability to feel things out while advancing to the last 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Pumas may have been knocked out of the competition, but as Juninho gets going in the attack, while Pedro Vite and Adalberto Carrasquilla pace the midfield, this Pumas side are rounding into becoming a force in the league.

Now up to fourth, it's a rare moment when Pumas are ahead of Monterrey, and with Keylor Navas in the net, this is also a defense that's improving by the day as they've been unbeaten in all six matches played so far, something that only three Liga MX sides can boast at this stage of the season. When it comes to making the playoffs, they're on the right track, but getting past Monterrey will be important to show their staying power. Striker Uros Durdevic still seeks his first goal for Monterrey after joining the club from Atlas, but given the quality of the Pumas defense, this may not be the match where that will happen.

Check out the remainder of what's going on in Liga MX this weekend:

Liga MX schedule and results

All times Eastern

Friday, Feb. 20

Tigres UNAL 1, Pachuca 2

Puebla 0, Club America 4

Saturday, Feb. 21

Atlas vs. Atletico San Luis, 6 p.m.

Club Leon vs. Santos Laguna, 8 p.m.

Necaxa vs. Toluca, 8 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 10:05 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday, Feb. 22