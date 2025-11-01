Only two weeks remain in the Apretura portion of the Liga MX season, and things still can't be separated at the top of the table. Three points separate Toluca in first place from Monterrey in fifth as things have never been tighter this late in the season. With Liga MX sides being able to add global superstars to their ranks ahead of this season, it's turning into a title race for the ages, but so far, Toluca have been holding their own. Leading the league with 41 goals scored, no team is within 10 goals of them, and their plus-23 goal difference is also tops by a significant margin over Tigres in second.

Despite how close things are, Toluca can clinch the top spot with a victory away to Atlas, a draw between Tigres and Monterrey, and some help, but with how this Liga MX season has gone, things could go to the final day before playoffs kick off. Much of the top of the table action can be found on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, where Sergio Ramos, German Berterame, and Monterrey will try to stop Toluca's closest competitor in Tigres.

Since adding Angel Correa to their ranks alongside Andre-Pierre Gignac and Juan Brunetta, Tigres have been an absolute unit in Liga MX play. They've also played solid defense, so it's no surprise that they're making a comeback atop the table as teams look to break Club America's reign.

Andre Jardine's men are well set up for the playoffs, but they will need help if they are to win the regular season title. Let's take a look at the schedule for the upcoming weekend of Mexican soccer:

Liga MX scores and schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, Oct. 31

Necaxa 4, Santos Laguna 1

Juarez 2, Atletico San Luis 1

Cruz Azul 3, Puebla 0

Saturday, Nov. 1

Sunday, Nov. 2