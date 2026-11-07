Two matchdays remain in the Apertura portion of the Liga MX season, and there's everything to play for, from the title down to the final playoff spots. CBS Sports Golazo Network will be the place to see plenty of the key action. Club America lead Chivas Guadalajara and Cruz Azul only on goal difference, while Atlas are also a surprise contender for the title, trailing by only two points. Club America may have the best attack in the league, with Henry Martin leading the line and getting back to his best, but a potentially tricky matchup with Pumas could cost them points.

Club America have lost only twice this season, but they have scuffled a bit and are winless in their last three, including a loss to Pachuca, who are led by the league's top scorer in the ageless Salomon Rondon. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the final four playoff spots are essentially up for grabs, as anyone currently fifth to 11th could be passed, and only four teams have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Technically, Puebla are done if anyone on 22 points secures a point, but even the fact that they have a chance in 14th place shows how competitive this season has been. But it's also one that could bring quite a shock if the table ends as it is currently, with Monterrey on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

How to watch Toluca vs. Monterrey, odds

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Nemesio Diez -- Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico

Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Odds: Toluca -170; Draw +340; Monterrey +360

Traveling away to face Toluca, Rayados need all the points that they can get and then some. They haven't missed the playoffs since 2016, and despite being the third-highest-spending team, behind Atlas and Club America, there hasn't been much to show for it as Matias Almeyda's chaotic management follows the squad through the season. They have talent in the squad, but it's not all coming together all at once. This team is just as likely to win 4-2 as it is to lose by the same score, and that comes down to management, not talent.

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On talent, there's no reason for Monterrey to miss the playoffs, and having three of the top 15 scorers on their team shows that this is an attack to be feared. It's anyone's guess if they'll actually get things together in time, but if it doesn't happen Saturday night, only 90 minutes will remain before missing the playoffs becomes reality for the club.

Liga MX schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 6

Necaxa vs. Club Tijuana, 8 p.m.

Atlético San Luis vs. Juárez, 8 p.m.

Atalante vs. Santos Laguna, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Atlas vs. Pachuca, 6 p.m.

Tigres UNAL vs. Cruz Azul, 8 p.m.

Toluca vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Pumas vs. Club América, 10:10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday, Nov. 8