Ligue 1 season is over as French prime minister Edouard Philippe bans all sporting events until September

The 2019-20 French soccer season appears to be done due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ligue 1 and Ligue II will see their seasons officially called off after French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced on Tuesday that sporting events are banned until September.

"No sporting event before September, including the football season," Philippe said during his speech before the national assembly addressing plans to ease COVID-19 lockdown in France.

Ligue 1 is the first of the five major European soccer leagues to have its 2019-20 season canceled. The league has not officially announced that the season is over, but that should come relatively soon. Most teams had either nine or eight games remaining on the season. Paris Saint-Germain held a comfortable 12-point lead over Marseille atop the table. It remains to be seen if a champion will be crowned or if the French league will take the same approach as the Dutch league and leave the 2019-20 season null and void.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.