Ligue 1 season is over as French prime minister Edouard Philippe bans all sporting events until September
The Ligue 1 season is no more after the French prime minister banned sporting events until September
The 2019-20 French soccer season appears to be done due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ligue 1 and Ligue II will see their seasons officially called off after French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced on Tuesday that sporting events are banned until September.
"No sporting event before September, including the football season," Philippe said during his speech before the national assembly addressing plans to ease COVID-19 lockdown in France.
Ligue 1 is the first of the five major European soccer leagues to have its 2019-20 season canceled. The league has not officially announced that the season is over, but that should come relatively soon. Most teams had either nine or eight games remaining on the season. Paris Saint-Germain held a comfortable 12-point lead over Marseille atop the table. It remains to be seen if a champion will be crowned or if the French league will take the same approach as the Dutch league and leave the 2019-20 season null and void.
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.
-
USMNT goalkeeper suffers knee injury
The former Columbus Crew goalkeeper isn't expected to need surgery
-
How Leverkusen prepared for coronavirus
Leverkusen created a coronavirus task force in February
-
Coronavirus: When will soccer resume?
The pandemic is forcing a lot of changes to the 2020 soccer calendar
-
UEFA outlines UCL qualifying guidelines
The coronavirus pandemic has forced UEFA to plan for seasons to be called off
-
Bundesliga could return on May 9
Bundesliga officials need the blessing of the government to resume play in May
-
Steffen said USMNT lacks identity
The young goalkeeper also called the USMNT immature 'in the international soccer world'
-
Live transfer news, rumors
Here's the latest you should know about the world of transfers
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...