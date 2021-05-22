Lille OSC, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco can all still win the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title as the season reaches its finale on Sunday. Olympique Lyonnais can still make the UEFA Champions League while Olympique de Marseille, RC Lens and Stade Rennais are still hunting for UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.

The title race has not not been this tight since 2001-02 when the top two were separated by just a point on the final day and if that was not enough, there is still the relegation play-off spot to be decided with FC Nantes, FC Lorient, Stade Brestois 29, RC Strasbourg Alsace, Girondins de Bordeaux and Stade de Reims all involved.

Here is our guide to how to watch the games and what you need to know:

Angers vs. Lille

Date: Sunday, May 23

Location: Stade Raymond Kopa -- Angers, France

TV: beIN Sports



Brest vs. PSG

Date: Sunday, May 23

Location: Stade Francis Le Ble -- Brest, France

TV: beIN Sports



Lens vs. Monaco

Date: Sunday, May 23

Location: Stade Bollaert Delelis -- Lens, France

TV: beIN Sports



Standings

Lille (80 points, +40 goal differential)

PSG (79 points, +56 goal differential)

Monaco (77 points, +34 goal differential)

Tiebreaker rules

Goal difference between tied teams and then head-to-head between tied teams (in event of equal goal difference).

*PSG are in the weakest position of the title contenders as they have lost home and away to Monaco and also at home to Lille this season with only a draw away at LOSC. There is also a scenario where all three teams finish on 80 points if Lille lose, PSG draw and Monaco win.

Scenarios to win the title

Lille can win the title with...

A win vs. Angers.

A draw vs. Angers and PSG failing to beat Brest.

A loss vs. Angers, a PSG loss to Brest and Monaco failing to win against Lens or beating RCL without swinging their goal difference deficit (-6).

*Lille's superior head-to-head record against Monaco with one win and one draw means that ASM must better LOSC's goal difference -- simply equalling it would not be enough.

PSG can win the title with...

A win vs. Brest and Lille failing to win in Angers.

A draw vs. Brest, Lille losing to Angers and Monaco failing to beat Lens or beating RCL without swinging their goal difference deficit (-22).

*Monaco beat PSG home and away this season and would win on head-to-head if they somehow pulled off an improbable goal swing.

Monaco can win the title with...

A Lille loss to Angers, PSG losing to Brest, Monaco winning in Lens and erasing their goal difference deficit against LOSC's (-6).

Europe

Lyon (76 points, +39) are out of the title race, but they can still qualify for the Champions League at the expense of PSG or Monaco -- even if automatic entry is now only a theoretical possibility. Marseille (59, +7) are the most likely team to snag fifth place for a Europa League berth, but Lens (56, +1) are still in contention and will qualify for the Europa Conference League if they finish sixth ahead of Rennes (55, +10).

Relegation

On top of the Ligue 1 title, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League qualification, there is also a six-way battle to avoid the relegation play-off place with Nantes, Lorient, Brest, Strasbourg, Bordeaux and Reims at risk on the final day with Dijon and Nimes already down.