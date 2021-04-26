The Ligue 1 title race in France is arguably the most exciting in Europe at present with Lille OSC, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco all in the mix and Olympique Lyonnais slightly adrift. With just four matches to go this season and two points separating the top three, there is the very real possibility that Paris Saint-Germain, the current titleholders, will not hold on to their crown.

Latest news

LOSC's dramatic 3-2 win away at Lyon on Sunday has likely knocked Rudi Garcia's men out of Championnat title and possibly even UEFA Champions League qualification contention. Lyon led 2-0 but Burak Yilmaz inspired the fightback for Christophe Galtier's Lille, and they now lead PSG and Monaco by one and two points respectively.

PSG won away at FC Metz while AS Monaco were 1-0 victors in Angers to keep Europe's most unpredictable title race finely poised. Monaco still have to play Lyon while Lens, Ligue 1's surprise package of the season in fifth, will face all three between now and the end of the campaign.

Current standings

TEAM PLAYED POINTS GOALS Lille 34 73 +35 PSG 34 72 +51 AS Monaco 34 71 +33 Lyon 34 67 +32

FIXTURES

LOSC

5/1 -- vs. OGC Nice

5/7 -- at Lens (Derby du Nord)

5/16 -- vs. AS Saint-Etienne

5/23 -- at Angers SCO

PSG

5/1 -- vs. Lens

5/9 -- at Stade Rennais

5/16 -- vs. Stade de Reims

5/23 -- at Stade Brestois 29

ASM

5/2 -- vs. Lyon

5/9 -- at Reims

5/16 -- vs. Rennes

5/23 -- at Lens

*All matches kick-off at the same time in the two final matchdays.

Tiebreaker

If teams finish on equal points in France, goal difference and then goals scored come into play to decide who finishes higher. In this case, as it would decide the Ligue 1 title, it would come down to a play-off at a neutral venue if goal difference and goals scored were the same.