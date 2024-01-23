It was a another bad weekend in European soccer after racist abuse happened in at least three games across three different competitions. Milan's Serie A clash with Udinese was marred by racist chants towards Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan while Coventry City's Kasey Palmer also denounced racist chants against him from Sheffield Wednesday supporters. France international Maignan's former club Lille OSC also reported that their own fans had identified racist chants towards Racing Club de France Football goalkeeper Rubens Adelaide in their away end during Sunday's Coupe de France last 32 game which ended 1-0 to LOSC in Chambly.

"I heard them making monkey noises," said Maignan of his latest unsavory experience. "The first time, I did not say anything. The second time, I went to the dugout to inform them of what had happened behind the goal. This should not exist in the world of football but, unfortunately, for many years this is a recurrence. We all have to react. We must do something, because you cannot play like this. OK, we accept the boos because that is how it is away from home, but this issue of racism must not reach this level."

Udinese identify and ban supporter

According to a club statement, Udinese have identified and banned at least one of the supporters who targeted Maignan over the weekend. The Italian club is sending the strongest message possible that racist abuse will not be tolerated and doing its best to ensure that the individual will not be able to repeat the offence at Udinese games: "In a joint effort with the local police authorities and utilizing the Bluenergy Stadium security cameras, Udinese Calcio has identified the first individual responsible for discriminatory behavior towards AC Milan player Mike Maignan," read the statement. "This person will face a lifetime ban from attending any Udinese Calcio matches. This ban is effective immediately. We believe that such strong measures are necessary to send a clear message that racism has no place in football or society. Udinese Calcio stands firmly against any form of discrimination, and we are determined to create an inclusive and respectful environment within our football community."

Lille seek away fans help

The Ligue 1 outfit narrowly edged out historic, but semiprofessional, fourth tier side Racing CF in the Coupe de France on Sunday and announced on Monday that witnesses of the abuse of Adelaide and even a voluntary ball boy and an under-12 goalkeeper of a team involved in a half time competition is being investigated by the club. Supporters present at the game, which was moved from the Paris region to Chambly owing to renovation work on Racing's Olympic home venue Stade Olympique Yves-du-Manoir raised awareness of events postgame via social media and LOSC have created a form for fans to complete with their experience of the disgraceful behavior which Les Dogues have firmly condemned.

"LOSC discovered with dismay through social media the existence of several testimonies from its own supporters concerning discriminatory and hateful comments made by individuals present in the away end at Chambly's Walter Luzi Stadium," read an official statement. "LOSC has and always will condemn acts of hatred and discrimination, however isolated, without leniency or naivety. Each finding, complaint or testimony will be subject to systematic and complete examination by the club. The reports in question have been recorded and studied since Monday morning and witnesses have been contacted. We call on any LOSC supporters who saw, heard or filmed racist acts or remarks at Walter Luzi Stadium to come forward to the club so that they can be recontacted and confidentially supported in their testimony with the club and where applicable police authorities."

Automatic forfeits and life bans

President of world soccer's governing body Gianni Infantino believes that automatic forfeits for teams with fans guilty of racial abuse must be introduced. The FIFA supremo called the events of last weekend "totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable" in a statement and has called for the body's stance on racism to be tightened: "We have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned," said Infantino. "As well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists."

"My first reaction is of indignation and anger," added Lille president Olivier Letang on LOSC's position regarding their own fans' behavior. "Our supporters, and well done to them, expressed their feelings about it. But we must say 'stop!' We need the competent authorities to quickly develop the necessary legal arsenal. Do you find it normal that we are unable to ban a pseudo supporter from a stadium? A person who commits racist acts at the age of 20 is banned for two years. If they do it again, they get banned for three years. He comes back at 26 and what do we do then? We must make decisions for lifetime stadium bans."

"We thank the authorities for their cooperation and together we will continue to work tirelessly in order to identify and punish other individuals who were involved in this incident and that tarnish the sporting ethics of the club, the Region, the city of Udine and a fan base that has always been a model of integration and respect," added Udinese who must now play a game behind closed doors. "We want to ensure that our stadium remains a space where everyone, regardless of their ethnicity, background, culture, and language is able to enjoy the beautiful game without fear of discrimination. Udinese Calcio calls on all football stakeholders to unite in the fight against racism and discrimination, fostering an environment that celebrates diversity and promotes inclusion."