Lille vs. Ajax: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Lille (home) vs. Ajax (away)

What to Know

Ajax and Lille will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 27 at Grand Stade Lille Metropole as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Ajax is coming off of a 4-4 draw against Chelsea. Lille is coming off of a 4-1 loss to Valencia.

Right now, Ajax (seven points) leads Group H, while Lille (one point) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Lille is a ways behind, but the match is an important one for Ajax since they are locked in a tight race for first. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch