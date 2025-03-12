The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues on Wednesday with the second leg between Lille and Borussia Dortmund on Paramount+. These teams battled to a 1-1 draw last week when they faced off in Germany for the first leg. The French side went on to defeat Montpellier 1-0 in Ligue 1 play, while Dortmund fell 1-0 to Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France is set for 1:45 p.m. ET. The latest Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund odds list the visitors as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Lille the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream Champions League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille

Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund date: Wednesday, March 12

Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than seven years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Lille vs. Dortmund, Sutton is backing Lille draw no bet for a -110 payout (risk $110 to win $100). The expert notes that the French hosts are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 home matches across all competitions. That includes five wins and one draw from six UCL matches at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where they have battled tough teams like Juventus and Real Madrid.



Meanwhile, Dortmund's play has been less consistent. They have won just two of their last six matches overall and are 1-1-1 in their past three UCL road fixtures.

"Given the two sides' recent form, I'm backing Lille to edge Borussia Dortmund at home but am avoiding the very real possibility of a draw with Lille draw no bet," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Where to bet on UEFA Champions League games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Champions League games today, along with the various UEFA Champions League sportsbook promos they currently offer.





