After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Germany, Lille and Dortmund will have everything to play for on Wednesday in Lille. The winner of the match will have a looming date with Barcelona in the next round, but that's something to worry about after getting through this round. Lille was able to win their match over the weekend hosting Montpellier at home, while Dortmund's Bundesliga struggles continued losing to Augsburg. After making the UCL final last season, Dortmund has now fallen to 10th in the Bundesliga, but that's something that can be looked past if they can make the quarterfinals.

Playing the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund would've felt confident about winning, especially after going ahead by Karim Adeyemi scoring in the 22nd minute. But as Dortmund couldn't take their chances, Lille grew in confidence as the match continued. Jonathan David eventually assisted Hakon Arnar Haraldsson's equalizer for Lille's first-timer, avoiding defeat in a UCL knockout stage. Lille's defense has been their strong point during this tournament along with being able to rely on David for goals and assists.

Lille: After taking part in the Europa Conference League last season, Lille are taking the step up and history is on their side. Lille have won every European tie after which they've drawn the first leg and playing at home for advancement to the quarterfinals, their fans will be more than ready for the match. Lille have only gone to a shootout once, before losing to Aston Villa in the Conference League, but that experience could help them if this game goes to penalties.

Lille predicted XI: Lucas Chevalier, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Alexandro Ribeiro, Bafode Diakite, Thomas Meunier, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Benjamin Andre, Ethan Mbappe, Ngal Ayel Mukau, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Jonathan David

Borussia Dortmund: Given Drotmund's league struggles, it's impressive that they've even made it to this point in the competition but the German side was able to see off Sporting CP to make it to this stage. Serhou Guirassy has been a strong performer leading the line, but with Lille's defense, they can key in on the forward at which point a secondary attacker will need to step up for Dortmund to win away from home.

Dortmund predicted XI: Gegor Kobel, Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, Julian Ryerson, Pascal Gross, Marcel Sabitzer, Jamie Gittens, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, Serhou Guirassy

With their defense, all Lille needs is one goal and they can advance. With David, they'll be able to find that and hold on to continue this memorable European run. Pick: Lille 1, Dortmund 0