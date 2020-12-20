Lille OSC remain top of the Ligue 1 table after a goalless draw with Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday.

Both sides had chances, but neither were able to make the breakthrough with Presnel Kimpembe and Mike Maignan making big interventions to keep the score level.

Just a single point separates Lille, Olympique Lyonnais and PSG with LOSC and OL one point better off than Thomas Tuchel's men and then Olympique de Marseille four points further back.

Some takeaways.

PSG raise their level

After some mediocre recent domestic form, PSG raised their game knowing that a fifth Ligue 1 loss of the season could prove fatal to their title hopes. It was not sparkling football by any means, but it was more coherent than many of their recent offerings in the league.

Considering that talisman Neymar was injured and Kylian Mbappe was only fit enough to be a substitute, it is logical that PSG struggled to find a way past Maignan in the Lille goal. However, the fact that they were largely the dominant side and just lacked the goal indicates that there is still life in Tuchel's side.

Lille not at their best

Whether it was an off day, Christophe Galtier's tactical setup or the mental impact of Friday's sale, Lille were not at their usual level. The hosts did still have chances to win the match, but PSG were the stronger force for the majority of the game and will feel that they should have beaten LOSC.

Lille's result away at Montpellier this coming midweek will determine how good a point this was or whether they will rue Kimpembe's heroics.

King Kimpembe

Had it not been for Kimpembe's superb late intervention that saw him substituted off injured, PSG would probably have slipped to a fifth Ligue 1 loss despite their improved display. Faced with four onrushing Lille attackers, the France international managed to produce a game-saving tackle in the nick of time.

Lyon laughing

The ones who benefit most from the result are Lyon as they remain second and level on points with leaders Lille. On top of that, Rudi Garcia's men are the form team in Ligue 1 after their 4-1 win away at Nice on Saturday. OL and PSG face easier fixtures before the winter break so LOSC could be made to pay for not putting the champions away.

More PSG injurie woe

PSG have struggled more than most with injuries and fitness problems this season and Tuchel has more concerns after Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Alessandro Florenzi all came off with physical issues towards the end of the game.

No birthday goal for Mbappe

Mbappe turned 22 on Sunday but was unable to celebrate with a goal after only being given 13 minutes to make an impact. Muscular problems have plagued the French wonderkid in recent weeks and he will have been frustrated to have not featured for longer to potentially make the difference.