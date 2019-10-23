Lille vs. València live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Lille (home) vs. València (away)

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Lille will be playing Valencia at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Grand Stade Lille Metropole. Lille is coming off of a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. Similarly, Valencia lost 3-0 to Ajax three weeks ago.

Right now, Lille (zero points) is last in Group H, while Valencia (three points) is in second place in the group behind Ajax (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Lille needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Valencia will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch