Lille vs. València live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
How to watch Lille vs. Valladolid soccer game
Who's Playing
Lille (home) vs. València (away)
What to Know
We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Lille will be playing Valencia at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Grand Stade Lille Metropole. Lille is coming off of a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. Similarly, Valencia lost 3-0 to Ajax three weeks ago.
Right now, Lille (zero points) is last in Group H, while Valencia (three points) is in second place in the group behind Ajax (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
Lille needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Valencia will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Lille vs. València
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Stade Lille Metropole
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Barca vs. Slavia Prague preview
Barca has four points after its first two games
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
Champions League standings
Everything you need to know about the return of the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
UCL takeaways: Dybala saves Juve
Here's what to know about the first half of Matchday 3
-
Bold predictions for conference semis
It's the battle of Los Angeles midweek with a spot in the last four on the line
-
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate preview
River holds a 2-0 lead after the first leg
-
LIVE: Real Madrid edges Galatasaray
Real scored in the first half and held on for all three points
-
Atletico edges Leverkusen on Morata goal
Leverkusen is now 0-0-3 in the group stage