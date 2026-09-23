Lily Yohannes has already been earmarked as a generational talent but for much of her young career, her skill has been just as quick to spot as the guardrails. Each time she has stepped into the spotlight, be it with a buzzy international debut or a move to a European giant, her coaches have responded with an understandably patient approach with a teenager. The child lock, though, seems to be coming off for Yohannes at just the right time – and so far, the results are speaking for themselves.

After playing understudy to Lindsey Heaps in her first season at OL Lyonnes, she is transitioning into a regular starter for the French giants in the first real test of her potential. There's a creative reliability to Yohannes' play, notably on display during Lyon's 8-0 win at Servette on Wednesday in the UEFA Women's Champions League with an assist to Marie-Antoinette Katoto's second-half goal. Yohannes' ability to pick out a pass proved crucial in the build-up and was impressive in its own right, finding a crevice of space in a crowded penalty area to set up Katoto for a simple finish. The fact that the assist came by way of a backheel only offered a stark reminder that her skill comes with plenty of flair, the player boasting a quiet confidence that cannot be taught.

It was the main highlight for Yohannes but far from the only one, the teenager settling into her new responsibilities well. The sample size is small this season but the midfielder is already improving upon last season's input, taking advantage of the fact that she has more time on the pitch than she once did. She creates an average of two chances per game this season and 0.3 expected assists along the way, up from 1.1 chances and 0.2 expected assists per game. Her vision on the field remains a standout quality – she attempted 39 passes on Wednesday, on the low end for her totals so far this season, but still managed to create two chances in a 72 minute shift.

Her ability in midfield makes her a perfect complement to Lyon's stacked attack, France international Katoto merely one part of it even as she bagged a hat trick on Wednesday. Melchie Dumornay scored two goals and notched an assist, while Spain international Salma Paralluelo is one part of Lyon's youthful rebuild in the hopes of winning their first UWCL title in five years. Yohannes' adjustment year in France seems to have helped, allowing her to slowly understand the demands of Jonatan Giraldez's style of play and the pressures of a club like Lyon before being handed the keys to the attacking midfielder role.

Then there's Yohannes' talent in front of goal, which is a quieter part of the game but not an insignificant one. She has not scored yet this season but she averages 2.7 shots per game and 0.3 expected goals, up from 1.1 shots per game and 0.1 expected goals a season ago. How exactly that element of her game develops over the course of her career remains to be seen – she's never scored more than six goals in a club season be it with Lyon or Ajax beforehand, and her only U.S. women's national team goal remains the one she scored on her debut in June 2024. Yohannes, though, finds herself on a club team and a national team where the goal scoring responsibilities are chiefly with the players in front of her so expect her creative ability to take center stage, at least for now.

Yohannes' growth from season to season, at least so far, poses fascinating questions of USWNT head coach Emma Hayes as she inches towards November's Concacaf W Championship, where the quarterfinal match against El Salvador is a win-and-in game as it pertains to qualifying for next summer's Women's World Cup. Hayes has understandably expanded the player pool and rotated through her options for much of the last two years but November's game will finally force her to reveal what her ideal starting lineup looks like, at least for the time being.

The midfield battle in particular has been defined by a potential generational shift, one that is destined to happen sooner rather than later. The question is whether or not it happens in time for the USWNT to mount a title charge in Brazil; holding midfielder Claire Hutton might usurp 2024 Olympic starter Sam Coffey but Yohannes faces a stronger challenge in winning the starting No. 10 role. Mainstay Rose Lavelle has not faded into the background despite the emergence of younger talents, picking up a Ballon d'Or nomination this year while enjoying an injury-free stretch of her career.

It may be early in the season but she's already justified Giraldez's decision to task her with more responsibilities and in time is likely to earn the same reward from Hayes. Whether or not she can outdo Lavelle on the way to Brazil is worth keeping an eye on but so far Yohannes is doing exactly what she is supposed to do – make Hayes' job harder.