Wrexham may not be at home, but it's party time for Phil Parkinson and the Dragons after securing their place in the Championship next season. Phil Parkinson has led the team on three successive promotions, and now the Premier League is in sight although the gap between that and the Championship is harder to bridge than any promotion that Wrexham has secured to date.

With increased spending each time that they've gone up a league, Wrexham have been able to reinvent themselves while they keep moving. With stars like Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer playing less this season, it will be interesting to see how Parkinson lines up in the season finale, as this could be a chance to reward some of the players who helped get them to this stage over the last four years and, but no matter what it will be a joyous affair in Lincolnshire.

How to watch Lincoln City vs. Wrexham, odds

Date : Saturday, May 3 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, May 3 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : LNER Stadium -- Lincoln, Lincolnshire

: LNER Stadium -- Lincoln, Lincolnshire Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lincoln City +180; Draw +225; Wrexham +135

Last meeting

These teams haven't met since November and Lincoln put up quite a fight before losing 1-0 at the Racecourse Ground. In quite an even match by almost every aspect, it was an own goal that separated the duo, giving Wrexham an important three points, which they'd need for their promotion campaign. Level until the 67th minute of play, it was midfielder Tendayi Darikwa who conceded the own goal.

What the coaches are saying

With doubt surrounding the futures of Palmer and Mullin, Parkinson has set the record straight on that for now.

"First of all, everyone's made a contribution. What level that has been doesn't matter because everybody's been together and contributed. Of course, there's always players who would have liked to have played more. Equally, contributions can come in many forms, so I'm delighted with everybody as a group," Parkinson said. "Mulls and Ollie will always be legends at this club for what they've done. They're under contract next year and they'll be back in preseason ready to go again."

Given that part of why Mullin's season didn't get going was due to dealing with a back injury, it makes sense for Wrexham to see if he can get back to top form in the preseason. With three consecutive seasons of scoring 24 or more goals before hitting League One, Wrexham has to see what they have, since goals don't grow on trees.

Can Wrexham make it to the Premier League?

This is getting a little ahead of things. The Dragons also need to survive in the Championship, but it doesn't hurt to look ahead which is where things get a little bleak. On the current Wrexham roster, most key players are 30 or older, except Max Cleworth, Thomas O'Connor, and Lewis Burnt, which means that most of the roster will need to be overhauled if their rise is to continue.

Coming from the National League, this isn't surprising. It's rare for anyone to make it the entire way from non-league soccer to the Premier League. This is where investment is critical, but being in the Championship, Wrexham can utilize shrewd loans to build out their roster without needing to spend too much on getting talent into the squad. It will be a long road, but in year one in the Championship, the goal is staying in the division and then they can figure out stability from there.

Predicted lineups

Lincoln City: George Wickens, Sean Roughan, Adam Jackson, Paudie O'Connor, Tendayi Darikwa, Ethan Erhahon, Erik Ring, Ben House, Ethan Hamilton, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, James Collins

Wrexham: Arthur Okonkwo, Dan Scarr, Max Cleworth, Eoghan O'Connell, Ryan Barnett, Elliott Lee, Mattie James, Oliver Rathbone, James McLean, Sam Smith, Paul Mullin

Prediction

Bringing the party on the road with players who helped get them to this stage, Wrexham will be able to get to a victory behind a goal from their leader Paul Mullin. It has been a trying season for the striker but when it matters most, he'll get the job done to close out the season on the strongest note possible for the Dragons. Pick: Lincoln City 1, Wrexham 2

