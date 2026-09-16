Wednesday, Lionel Messi will have a chance to add another trophy to his illustrious trophy case as Inter Miami take on Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. This is one of many competitions staged to determine the best team between Major League Soccer and Liga MX, and it has been running since 2018. Messi will have the chance to face off with Cruz Azul's Argentine star José Paradela in the clash. An MLS side hasn't won since New York City FC defeated Atlas in 2022, but with it taking place at the Nu Stadium in Miami, there's a chance that the Herons can emerge with a victory in their first match under new manager Cristian Gonzalez.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul

Date: Wednesday, September 16 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Nu Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Live stream: Apple TV

Odds: Inter Miami -125; Draw +290; Cruz Azul +250

He's aware that the Herons have one objective: to win, which has been easier said than done lately with three consecutive draws, so playing a Liga MX side can be a chance for a reset before getting back to MLS play. Firmly positioned in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference, there isn't a chance that this team will miss the playoffs, but they want to defend their MLS Cup title, which their current form won't do.

Messi has already been invited to his Argentina testimonial after retiring from international play, so this has potentially been an emotional week for Miami's talisman, and this game also provides him with a chance to play through that and let the goals do the talking. Given that MLS and Mexican sides now already square off in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup, the gap between the leagues have been closing as they become more familiar with each other, but if Miami can't win this game, the age-old question of what MLS needs to do to catch up with Liga MX will remain.

That will provide a backdrop for a competitive match as even in Liga MX, Cruz Azul haven't been up to how they'd like to be performing at this stage. For the winner, it's a chance to kick on and get their season on the right track while pressure will mount otherwise.