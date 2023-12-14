Reigning World Cup and Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati are up for yet another accolade, this time at The Best FIFA Football Awards after world soccer's governing body announced a list of nominees on Thursday.

Messi leads the list of nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, which rewards athletes for their play during 2023. The Argentina star won his second Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain this year before joining MLS' Inter Miami, where has been welcomed with much fanfare. Messi also led Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy when the team won the Leagues Cup in August and has since won the Ballon d'Or and been named TIME's Athlete of the Year.

This year's award will not reward him for lifting the World Cup with Argentina a year ago, but he already collected the corresponding FIFA award earlier this year to celebrate.

Joining Messi on the list of nominees are Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, both of whom were also the finalists for the Ballon d'Or this year. Mbappe was Messi's PSG teammate during the Ligue 1 triumph, while Haaland was a central figure of Manchester City's treble-winning side during his first season with the reigning English and European champions.

Bonmati is up for The Best FIFA Women's Player accolade after easily the most successful year of her career. She became the first player to win the Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Champions League and Ballon d'Or in a single year and added to that list the Golden Ball award at the World Cup and UEFA's top prize for players.

The Spain and Barcelona star is joined by countrywoman Jenni Hermoso on the list of nominees, as well as the World Cup's breakout star, Linda Caicedo of Colombia. The 18-year-old was a focal point of the Colombia team that went to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time ever and also won the Golden Girl award for top young players this year.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Inter's Simone Inzaghi and ex-Napoli and current Italy boss Luciano Spaletti are the nominees for the men's coach award, while incoming U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes, England manager Sarina Weigman and Barcelona's Jonatan Giraldez make up the list on the women's side.

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 15 in London. See below for a full list of nominees.

The Best FIFA Men's Player

Erling Haaland, Norway and Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe, France and Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi, Argentina and Inter Miami

The Best FIFA Women's Player

Aitana Bonmati, Spain and Barcelona

Linda Caicedo, Colombia and Real Madrid

Jenni Hermoso, Spain and Pachuca

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou, Morocco and Al-Hilal

Thibaut Courtois, Belgium and Real Madrid

Ederson, Brazil and Manchester City

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

Mackenzie Arnold, Australia and West Ham

Cata Coll, Spain and Barcelona

Mary Earps, England and Manchester United

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Simone Inzaghi, Inter

Luciano Spaletti, Italy

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Emma Hayes, Chelsea

Jonatan Giraldez, Barcelona

Sarina Wiegman, England

FIFA Puskas Award