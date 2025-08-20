As the Leagues Cup rolls to the quarterfinals, the winner of a clash between Inter Miami and Tigres could be the favorite to win the entire tournament. Despite Lionel Messi not playing in every group stage match due to picking up an injury, the Herons were still able to come in second behind only the Seattle Sounders. Tigres did pick up a loss in their final match, but behind Angel Correa, the Mexican side have had the most dangerous attacker in the tournament.

Level with Joao Fernandes for the Golden Boot, Correa and Juan Brunetta have powered Tigres to this point as the club has undergone a transformation as of late. With age catching up to Andre-Pierre Gignac, Tigres needed a true talisman to make things happen, and joining from Atletico Madrid, Correa has done just that, but facing Inter Miami will be a defining moment in his tenure with the club so far.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Tigres, odds

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 20 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Aug. 20 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami +125; Draw +300; Tigres +170

Adding Rodrigo De Paul to an already stacked roster, the Herons made a strong roster even stronger. De Paul has already hit the ground running with a goal and three assists for Inter Miami, helping add creativity alongside Messi. It's even more impressive when De Paul is there for defense and to provide a strong work rate next to Sergio Busquets, so anything he brings to the attack is an added bonus.

With that star-studded Miami team facing a Tigres side who are getting back to their best, this is quite a clash that shows what the Leagues Cup can bring. After expansion in 2023 so that the tournament includes all of the Liga MX sides, the quarterfinals will have fascinating clashes such as the LA Galaxy facing Pachuca, but Miami facing Tigres takes top billing.

With the amount of European talent on both teams, they're competing for the top of their respective leagues, but only one can advance. Messi have yet to score in Leagues Cup play, but if Inter Miami are going to make it past Correa and Tigres, he'll need to find the back of the net. There is history between these sides with Tigres defeating Miami in the Leagues Cup last season, and that was with a team that isn't as strong as this one. A Mexican side has yet to win this tournament, which is history that Tigres are chasing. If they can defeat Miami, the road to making history will be a little easier.