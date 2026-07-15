Footy Fix: Lionel Messi and Argentina face Jude Bellingham and England for chance at Spain in World Cup final

Things are getting serious at the 2026 World Cup as the biggest soccer tournament in the world hits its final week. On Tuesday, Spain eliminated France after winning 2-0, making them the first finalists of the current edition and they will meet the winner of Wednesday's tie between England and Argentina. Want to know more about what's next? I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

Wednesday, July 15

🏆 World Cup: England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. 🇦🇷 Coverage All Day Long

⚠️ England vs. Argentina: A historic rivalry

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England vs. Argentina is not just a soccer game. The two countries have faced each other on numerous occasions, but their rivalry extends beyond soccer. They also share the legacy of the Falklands War in 1982, known as the Malvinas in Argentina. It is the latest chapter in one of the sport's most emotionally charged rivalries, a rivalry that has produced unforgettable moments, none more legendary than the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal, a match that gave us both the "Hand of God" and the "Goal of the Century." But the story has never been confined to the pitch. I wrote about their rivalry and the history behind:

Porzio: "Four years after the war between the two countries, Argentina and England met in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup played at the Azteca in Mexico. That match is still considered one of the best soccer games in history and Maradona was the absolute main character. In four minutes, he changed the history of the sport as the Argentinian legend scored the first goal with his hand, the so-called Mano de Dios, as he said after the game: 'How did I score? A little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God,' and since then, he considered it as a sport in revenge after the war."

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.