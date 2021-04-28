In news that could make a certain sect of MLS supporters perk their ears up like a family dog hearing the word "treat," Lionel Messi has made a huge real estate purchase in South Florida. The Barcelona superstar purchased a luxury condo in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., just a little more than 10 miles from Miami Beach, according to a report from local real estate news outlet, The Real Deal.

More specifically, Messi purchased the entire ninth floor of a condominium complex called Regalia for $7.3 million. The unit has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, 2100 square feet of terrace space, and a 1,000-bottle wine cooler as well. It was sold fully furnished. The building itself has the kind of amenities you would expect in a condo fetching seven-figure units such as a spa, fitness center, chef's kitchen and a champagne bar, among other nice things.

Why this might interest some MLS supporters is the possibility that Messi is linked with newly-formed MLS franchise, Inter Miami CF. As the Argentine superstar ages, he'll be thinking about the next stage of his career beyond Barcelona, and the rumor mill has never been shy about connecting Messi to the United States.

For what it's worth, however, this is the second unit he's purchased in the Miami area. In 2019, he paid $5 million for a condo at Porsche Design Tower in downtown Miami.