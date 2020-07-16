Watch Now: Champions League Teams Limping Into Draw: Barcelona ( 3:00 )

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was critical of his team's shortcomings on Thursday and warned that an early Champions League exit could be coming if things don't improve. Barca lost out on winning La Liga as Real Madrid clinched the title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday. Barca needed to win and have Real drop points, but Messi and company lost 2-1 at home to Osasuna in what was the fourth time they dropped points in the 10 games since play resumed in June. Messi scored his team's only goal.

"We didn't want to end the season like this but it represents how the season has gone. We were a very erratic, very weak, low-intensity team … We lost a lot of points and today's game is a summary of the season," Messi said in a post-match interview.

Messi's comments come as the club is set to face Napoli on Aug. 8 in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in March. You can watch the Champions League on CBS starting next month.

"Roma, Liverpool ... the fans are running out of patience because we're not giving them anything," Messi said. "If we want to fight for the Champions League, a lot has to change. Like this, we will lose to Napoli."

Not a great sign for Barca when your leader and superstar doesn't believe the team has what it takes to win the tournament right now. Barca's rough form, combined with Napoli's good form, means that tie is truly up for grabs when they meet inside an empty Camp Nou in three weeks.

Messi's future at Barcelona remains up in the air over stalled contract talks, and he doesn't appear happy. An early UCL exit will only fuel speculation of him potentially departing the club once and for all.