Paris Saint-Germain have won the Ligue 1 title for a record 11th time after Les Parisiens' success was confirmed at Strasbourg, yet Christophe Galtier's men got it over the line in typically unconvincing fashion with a Lionel Messi goal in a 1-1 draw in Alsace.

The result definitively moved the Championnat crown out of reach for RC Lens in second, but the Northerners demolished AC Ajaccio 3-0 at home while PSG were held on the road by ex-player Kevin Gameiro's late leveler for the hosts.

The French champions needed just a point at Stade de la Meinau or next week at home to Clermont Foot to confirm their successful title defense, but we had already entered into tedious territory given that PSG added weeks to their latest titles success.

"Winning league titles is important," said Renato Sanches post-game. "It is still a title. Winning such titles is always difficult, even when you are us. This is still a title and an achievement. It was tough collectively and individually."

"Domestically, it has been a success," added Galtier. "We are champions. Catastrophic seasons are the ones which PSG do not finish as champions. To be champions requires performance. The two or three times that PSG have not been champions, those were very, very difficult seasons. We are champions and we won the Trophee des Champions. We suffered from big slumps in the second half of the campaign and there are explanations which we will make sure to analyze calmly with the necessary lucidity."

This is the sixth time that PSG has gone back-to-back -- still some way short of Olympique Lyonnais' seven consecutive wins from 2002-2008 -- yet it feels almost worthless as the Qatar-backed capital club live or die by their UEFA Champions League campaigns.

The closest PSG have come to Les Gones' historic feat was their four straight titles from 2013-16 and up until this 2022-23 season, the French capital outfit and cult favorites AS Saint-Etienne were tied on 10 titles apiece -- so something genuinely historic.

However, Les Verts now languish in Ligue 2 and will not be back in the topflight next campaign while PSG roll on with their ninth title since their 2011 takeover and it all feels like winning the league was the absolute minimum expected of Kylian Mbappe and company.

The French superstar leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 28 goals and can confirm his status as this term's top overall scorer next week, but even he is making hard work of that with Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette second on 27 goals.

The former Arsenal man scored in American-owned OL's 3-0 win at home to Stade de Reims on Saturday as long-standing departing president Jean-Michel Aulas bid a tearful farewell to Groupama Stadium having made history over 36 years together.

Despite now having reached the numeric landmark of 11 French titles, it still feels like PSG miss the genuinely historic achievements like consecutive crowns and even unbeaten seasons which has been within their reach for years.

Even domestic clean sweeps are not happening these days because of below-par performances and that is despite the Coupe de la Ligue being retired as a domestic competition.

Bayern Munich also scraped their 11th straight Bundesliga title on the same day as PSG's 11th ever and heads rolled immediately in Bavaria because objectives were not reached during the term.

PSG need to be more demanding of themselves if they want to stand a chance of tasting the Champions League success that they crave and that mentality shift must begin now.