Lionel Messi finishes off incredible Barcelona goal with flawless assist from Arturo Vidal

Barcelona is currently facing a bit of uncertainty for a variety of reasons. First, Luis Suarez is out for months with a leg injury, and secondly the team has a new coach in Quique Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde. On Sunday against Granada in La Liga action, the Catalans weren't as convincing as expected, and the game was scoreless in the 75th minute.

Then the team produced a magical moment for one of the best goals so far of 2020.

With some lovely movement to the left and at the top of the box, Lionel Messi found Antoine Griezmann, who took quite the touch to Arturo Vidal. That's when the Chilean stepped on the ball and rolled it behind himself without looking to an oncoming Messi, who froze the goalkeeper with a low rolling shot. It was world class and the winner in a 1-0 victory.

Take a look at this:

MESSI GOAL BARCA 1-0 FOLLOW FOR LIVE GOALS pic.twitter.com/JgPnRvj9Sz — HD GOALS LIVE (@HDGoalsLive) January 19, 2020

So that touch by Messi to Griezmann was great, but the Frenchman's touch to Vidal was absolutely outstanding and unexpected. Vidal nearly missed trapping the ball but managed to settle and did the only thing he really could, which was play it to Messi. Not many players would have that awareness, but he did and it worked out beautifully. You don't expect Messi to miss from there, and he's nearly automatic in those situations. It resulted in a contender for goal of the season in La Liga.

With Suarez out, maybe this is evidence that Vidal can play a bit higher up with Messi and Griezmann and help deliver results with the thick of the schedule on the horizon.

