Nothing says the return of Major League Soccer is around the corner quite like Lionel Messi netting his first goal of 2026. In a preseason friendly facing Barcelona FC -- the Ecuadorian Barcelona -- Messi scored quite a goal during Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with the club. He also added an assist to new forward German Berterame, which will be a connection that is used plenty during the season as the Herons will look to stay at the top of the league after winning the MLS Cup for the first time in club history in December of 2025.

Messi's goal was quite a sight to see, with the Argentine taking the ball on the dribble from the center circle before beating a defender and delivering a devastating finish to beat Barcelona keeper Jose Contreras in the net.

After a season where Messi won the MLS MVP award for the second consecutive season, he scored plenty of goals from every angle imaginable. Messi tallied the second-most goal contributions in league history with 48 from 29 goals and 19 assists, while also becoming the second player in league history to lead the league in both goals and assists alongside Sebastian Giovinco.

There's no question that as Messi gears up for the 2026 season with Miami and prepares to lead Argentina at the World Cup, he's still got plenty in his legs to torture defenders around the league. With Miami set to move to their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, in April of this year, things are only getting bigger and better for the Herons.

As always, pressure will be on Miami to succeed, but with more goals like this one in store during the season, they're set to pick up where they left off at the end of last campaign while taking part in Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and MLS play.

Miami will kick off their regular season by travelling to Los Angeles to face Heung-min Son and Los Angeles FC on Saturday, Feb. 21.