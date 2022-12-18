Argentina opened the scoring in the World Cup final against France via a Lionel Messi penalty 22 minutes into the game. Tracked by Ousmane Dembele, Angel Di Maria was fouled in the box and Messi wouldn't miss from the spot against Hugo Lloris. The goal has put Messi firmly in the drivers seat for the Golden Boot race against Kylian Mbappe with his sixth goal of the tournament.

The goal is Messi's 20th goal contribution in a World Cup as he looks to lift the title for the first time in his career. He has also become the first male player to score a goal during every stage of the tournament driving Argentina forward. Messi has taken five penalties during the World Cup, converting four of them. He's doing quite a job at it but there is more work to do in order to finish the job in lifting a World Cup title.