In a decisive game three, who else but Lionel Messi to push Inter Miami past Nashville SC and into the conference semifinal of the MLS Cup playoffs? Behind two goals from the Argentine, the Herons secured a 4-0 victory in what could be their final game at Chase Stadium on Saturday. Messi secured his brace by halftime with the Inter Miami cutting through Nashville's defense, and even with Luis Suarez suspended, the Herons had no issue making it past Nashville. But while Messi's exploits were important, this is also the first time that Miami have kept a clean sheet in the playoffs, which is also significant.

Nashville are a side that Messi enjoys facing as the Argentine has now scored 15 goals in his 10 appearances against them -- a number that would rank 12th in Messi's goals scored against La Liga clubs in league play during his illustrious Barcelona career. But as he marches towards a second consecutive MLS MVP award, Messi again showed how indispensable he is to the team while also having a little fun in the process, megging Nashville midfielder Edvard Tagseth, who could only laugh about it.

In the second half, Tadeo Allende played the closer's role with a brace of his own to give Miami their final advantage to move onto the next round. While the Herons will get Suarez back for that match, 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti led the line well, assisting one of Messi's goals as the Herons are now able to begin putting last season's nightmare elimination against Atlanta United where it belongs -- in the past.

The Herons lost in the first round to Atlanta last season behind an epic performance from Brad Guzan in net, but now that they've gotten out of the first round, Miami can look to win the first MLS Cup title in club history. During a season with high expectations, a trophy was an expectation, and there's still a chance to send Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets into retirement in the best way possible with an MLS Cup title.

Where was Suarez?

Suarez picked up a one-match suspension for kicking Nashville SC's Andy Najar during game two of this series. While the incident wasn't caught live, the MLS Disciplinary Committee reviewed it and deemed Suarez's conduct to be worthy of a suspension. Miami defender Ian Fray was also fined for simulation. Since it was only a one-game suspension, Suarez will be available for Miami's upcoming trip to face FC Cincinnati, but it's a growth moment where we could be seeing the future of the nine for Miami in Silvetti. After Messi, Suarez has been the next most effective attacker on the team with 14 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, so his return will be welcome.

What's next?

The Herons will head to face FC Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 21, with a spot in the Conference final on the line. With Inter Miami being the three seed, they'll only return home if they win that match and are pitted against New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final. If Miami make it to MLS Cup and face a team with a lower place than them, they'll end up hosting the MLS Cup. The Herons can get ahead of themselves because it's a long way to go to getting past Cincinnati, let alone making it to MLS Cup.

With Miami Freedom Park scheduled to open ahead of next season, this could be the final game that Chase Stadium sees the Herons play but as long as it doesn't come with an early end to the season, Javier Mascherano and the Herons won't be too sad about that.